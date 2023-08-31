Guides

All Starfield Achievements You’ll Need to Get 1,000 Gamerscore

How to claim all of your interstellar achievements!

Avatar photo
Image Source: Bethesda
Image Source: Bethesda

Starfield is set to be Bethesda’s most astronomically expansive game to date, and a true milestone in the industry genre of sci-fi RPGs. With an infinitely vast journey through space soon to be at players’ fingertips, one of the biggest aspects of the game that many are undoubtedly looking forward to is the galactic list of achievements. As bits of news surrounding the game continue to pop up ahead of the official release on September 6, players are now in luck. If you’re wondering what to expect on the roster of interstellar challenges, without further ado, here is the full achievement list for Starfield.

All Achievements in Starfield

There are, so far, 50 achievements to obtain across the galaxy of Starfield. They may contain subtle spoilers about the main story and other aspects of the game, so view at your own discretion.

Also note that there will very likely be more added once the DLC expansion ‘Shattered Space‘ is released sometime next year, and we will update as soon as those are available.

Name of AchievementHow to Obtain
A Legacy ForgedComplete “A Legacy Forged”
All That Money Can BuyComplete “All That Money Can Buy”
EntangledComplete “Entangled”
Executive LevelComplete “Executive Level”
Further Into The UnknownComplete “Further Into The Unknown”
Guilty PartiesComplete “Guilty Parties”
High Price to PayComplete “High Price to Pay”
Into Their FootstepsComplete “Into Their Footsteps”
Into the UnknownComplete “Into the Unknown”
Legacy’s EndComplete “Legacy’s End”
One Giant LeapComplete “One Giant Leap”
Surgical StrikeComplete “Surgical Strike”
The Best There IsComplete “The Best There Is”
The Devils You KnowComplete “The Devils You Know”
The Hammer FallsComplete “The Hammer Falls”
UnearthedComplete “Unearthed”
Dust OffReach Level 5
TravelerReach Level 10
EliteReach Level 25
Space OperaReach Level 50
Reach for the StarsReach Level 100
Back to the GrindJoin Ryujin Industries
DeputizedJoin the Freestar Rangers
One Small StepJoin Constellation
Rook Meets KingJoin the Crimson Fleet
Supra et UltraJoin the UC Vanguard
For All, Into the StarfieldEnter Space for the First Time
Home Sweet HomeBuild an Outpost
Shipping MagnateConnect 5 Outposts With Cargo Links
I Use Them For SmugglingSuccessfully Smuggle Contraband
Chief EngineerModify a Ship
Fleet CommanderCollect 10 Ships
Another Bug HuntEliminate 300 Creatures
Boots on the GroundLand on 100 Planets
The Stars My DestinationVisit All Star Systems
Stellar CartographyVisit 20 Star Systems
Cyber JockeyBypass 50 Digital Locks
Dark MatterEliminate 300 Human Enemies
FixerComplete 30 Activities
PrivateerComplete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions
IndustrialistProduce 500 Total Resources From Outposts
Jacked InAccess 50 Computers
Life Begate LifeGather 500 Organic Resources
ReplicatorCraft 100 Items
Rock CollectionGather 500 Inorganic Resources
Soldier of FortuneMod 50 Weapons
Thirst for KnowledgeRead 20 Skill Magazines
War of AngelsCollect 20 Quantum Essence
The Family You ChooseRecruit 10 Separate Companions
StarcrossedReach Maximum Level Relationship With a Companion

That concludes our guide for all achievements in Starfield. We hope you find this helpful on your journey through the stars, and let us know which one you found the hardest to complete.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as our top 10 best ways to prepare for Starfield.

Related Posts

About the author

Avatar photo

Stephanie Watel

Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.

More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Comments