All Starfield Achievements You’ll Need to Get 1,000 Gamerscore

Starfield is set to be Bethesda’s most astronomically expansive game to date, and a true milestone in the industry genre of sci-fi RPGs. With an infinitely vast journey through space soon to be at players’ fingertips, one of the biggest aspects of the game that many are undoubtedly looking forward to is the galactic list of achievements. As bits of news surrounding the game continue to pop up ahead of the official release on September 6, players are now in luck. If you’re wondering what to expect on the roster of interstellar challenges, without further ado, here is the full achievement list for Starfield.

All Achievements in Starfield

There are, so far, 50 achievements to obtain across the galaxy of Starfield. They may contain subtle spoilers about the main story and other aspects of the game, so view at your own discretion.

Also note that there will very likely be more added once the DLC expansion ‘Shattered Space‘ is released sometime next year, and we will update as soon as those are available.

Name of Achievement How to Obtain A Legacy Forged Complete “A Legacy Forged” All That Money Can Buy Complete “All That Money Can Buy” Entangled Complete “Entangled” Executive Level Complete “Executive Level” Further Into The Unknown Complete “Further Into The Unknown” Guilty Parties Complete “Guilty Parties” High Price to Pay Complete “High Price to Pay” Into Their Footsteps Complete “Into Their Footsteps” Into the Unknown Complete “Into the Unknown” Legacy’s End Complete “Legacy’s End” One Giant Leap Complete “One Giant Leap” Surgical Strike Complete “Surgical Strike” The Best There Is Complete “The Best There Is” The Devils You Know Complete “The Devils You Know” The Hammer Falls Complete “The Hammer Falls” Unearthed Complete “Unearthed” Dust Off Reach Level 5 Traveler Reach Level 10 Elite Reach Level 25 Space Opera Reach Level 50 Reach for the Stars Reach Level 100 Back to the Grind Join Ryujin Industries Deputized Join the Freestar Rangers One Small Step Join Constellation Rook Meets King Join the Crimson Fleet Supra et Ultra Join the UC Vanguard For All, Into the Starfield Enter Space for the First Time Home Sweet Home Build an Outpost Shipping Magnate Connect 5 Outposts With Cargo Links I Use Them For Smuggling Successfully Smuggle Contraband Chief Engineer Modify a Ship Fleet Commander Collect 10 Ships Another Bug Hunt Eliminate 300 Creatures Boots on the Ground Land on 100 Planets The Stars My Destination Visit All Star Systems Stellar Cartography Visit 20 Star Systems Cyber Jockey Bypass 50 Digital Locks Dark Matter Eliminate 300 Human Enemies Fixer Complete 30 Activities Privateer Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions Industrialist Produce 500 Total Resources From Outposts Jacked In Access 50 Computers Life Begate Life Gather 500 Organic Resources Replicator Craft 100 Items Rock Collection Gather 500 Inorganic Resources Soldier of Fortune Mod 50 Weapons Thirst for Knowledge Read 20 Skill Magazines War of Angels Collect 20 Quantum Essence The Family You Choose Recruit 10 Separate Companions Starcrossed Reach Maximum Level Relationship With a Companion

That concludes our guide for all achievements in Starfield. We hope you find this helpful on your journey through the stars, and let us know which one you found the hardest to complete.

