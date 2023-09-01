How to Change Haircut and Character Appearance in Starfield

The hairstyles are obviously the most important part of Starfield.

With the major reveal of Starfield at its Direct in June 2023, players were shown the huge number of real-life inspired faces and hairstyles they’re able to equip on their own Spacefarer. But how do you change your haircut and character appearance in Starfield?

While it’s certainly not the main reason any gamer will have picked up Bethesda’s space epic Starfield, an appealing part of the game is the wealth of character customization options.

Players will begin their journey by selecting one of forty preset faces, each of which is based on a real-life person Bethesda have scanned and recreated with impeccable detail in-game.

After that, and to quote the devs themselves, it’s up to the player to make their character tweaking “as detailed or as quick as you want it to be.” Players will also be delighted to know that they can change their character’s appearance, even once they’ve confirmed it at the beginning of their save.

Changing Character Appearance in Starfield

To do so, players need to:

Find an Enhance Store. These are located in the major cities and POIs across the galaxy, including in New Atlantis. Converse with the medical professional in the Enhance Store. Pay the 500 Credits required. Choose your new appearance when prompted.

Image Credit: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Because there is a cost and layer of difficulty involved in changing appearance, it’s not recommended to do it frequently. However, 500 Credits isn’t all that much – especially when other options like removing traits, costs as much as 10,000 Credits.

Either way, there’s probably better things to do than switch around your character’s aesthetics aimlessly. We suggest finding a design you love and feel reflects your Spacefarer. Stick with it.

That’s all there is to say about changing your character’s appearance and hairstyle in Starfield. Who needs a barber, anyway?