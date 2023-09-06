How to Romance Sarah Morgan in Starfield

The galaxy is huge in Starfield, and travelling the stars alone might be too hard for some folks to take. As such, the game allows for a myriad collection of companions and crew members to join the adventure, but what if that is not enough? For those hoping for a more permanent romantic companion along for the ride, here’s how you can nab Constellation’s leader and romance Sarah Morgan in Starfield.

Starfield Sarah Morgan Romance Guide

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Despite her unyielding focus in Starfield, Morgan still has time for the people who matter, and in this case, that will be the player who is helping her achieve her goals. By travelling together, the relationship will only improve, so make sure you take up her offer to join as a full-time companion following the conclusion of The Old Neighborhood quest.

Sarah Morgan’s Likes & Dislikes in Starfield

Once she is on board, it is time to take note of her preferences so that she will form a better opinion of you as time progresses. After all, a romantic partner should be someone who ideally shares the same visions and goals, and making sure your responses during the adventure match up is key.

Here are some of the things to look out for when choosing dialogue options to gain her favor:

Anything in favor of exploration and science.

Options that show off the work of the Constellation and its importance.

Resolving situations with tact and diplomacy rather than violence.

Take the high road as much as possible, unless it delivers retribution to villains.

Flirt with her whenever the chance arises.

Sarah Morgan Questline – In Memoriam

With time and constant effort, Morgan will start opening up and this is where players can embark on her quest, In Memoriam. Here, she will share her past of being in the United Colonies military, and take players along for the ride as she reflects on her decisions.

Once on Cassiopeia I in the Eta Cassiopeia system, follow the quest and fight off the opposition that stands in your way, before you will eventually meet up with Sona, the daughter of two of the crew members Morgan left behind. Collect all dog tags, including one that requires a fight against the Greater Silverfish, and head back to the girl. Convince her to join you and Morgan.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Choose to flirt with Morgan when you next speak to the companion. Following that, travel with her to the Colony War Memorial back at the Lodge, and choose the flirt option once more. Now, go to the New Atlantis docks and get on the elevator to the Waterfall Promenade; it is here where Sarah Morgan confesses her feelings for the player. Remember to always choose the Romance responses, and choose Commitment when she next mentions her mother. Finish up the commitment quest, and this will seal the deal and get the player and Morgan married.

Now that you know everything about how to romance Sarah Morgan in Starfield, may the future be full of happiness. For more help with the game, check out other useful guides like where to find Polymer and how to unlock muzzle mods. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.