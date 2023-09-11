How to Get Research Stations in Starfield & What They Do

Given how dangerous people and aliens are in Starfield, upgrading weapons and armor is a no-brainer, but you’ll need a research station to access some of the best equipment. That’s only the beginning of what the crafting table can offer. To be the best explorer in Starfield, you’ll want to get a research station up and running as soon as possible.

What Research Stations Do in Starfield

Why bother with research stations at all in Starfield? Well, it’s the only way to learn increasingly better modifications that you can craft at weapon and spacesuit workbenches. It’s what you’ll use to learn new crafting recipes.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The research lab doesn’t stop at weapons, armor, and consumables, either. If you’ve been sinking hours into building outposts (like I have), you can unlock new modules, furniture, and even storage containers by spending resources to research them.

How to Get a Research Station in Starfield

The good news is you already have a research station, just outside the cockpit door of the Frontier, assuming you haven’t made changes. That’s a perk of the ship module, though. If you’ve since deleted it, you can also add it back in. Both Infirmary and Science habs include a research lab.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

What if you lack the space? Outside of trekking to the Lodge to use theirs, you can build research stations at any outpost you own. You’ll need the following materials:

Beryllium (x2)

Aluminum (x4)

Copper (x2)

These materials shouldn’t be difficult to gather, especially if you regularly scan planets or visit multiple Trade Authority shops throughout Starfield.

Well, that’s all there is to know about how to get research stations in Starfield. It’s best to have one set up wherever you store your resources, whether it’s your ship or outpost. Some research tasks require more exotic materials like Titanium, so be on the lookout, even if you don’t need them right away.