How to Get Lodge Basement Spacesuit in Starfield (Mark 1 Suit)

As with any Bethesda game, Starfield has plenty of secret items to discover, even if you can’t have them immediately. Some of them can be right under your nose, though. For instance, players with the right skills can earn a special Spacesuit in the basement of the Constellation Lodge.

Where to Find Mark 1 Suit in Constellation Lodge Basement

From the front door of the Constellation Lodge, take the doorway on your right next to the stairs. The only other door in this little hall will lead down to the basement.

At the bottom of the stairs, go through the short corridor. Take the doorway on your right and go straight into a storage room with a covered-up couch.

The Mark 1 Suit will be in the corner to the left of the doorway.

How to Open Mark 1 Suit Display Case

While it looks to be in a simple display case, it’s got a pretty hefty lock on it. As this is a Master level lock, you’ll need to have at least three ranks in the Security skill under the Tech tree.

As this will be a tough lock, you’re also going to want a decent number of Digipicks that can be found all over, but especially in Pirate areas.

As you can tell, it’s not just a Spacesuit. You also get the Mark 1 Helmet and Pack.

Mark 1 Spacesuit Stats

While it’s better than some of the base suits, it’s possible you’ll have something better by the time you’ve gotten to rank three in the Security skill. Still, it has some decent stats.

PHYS: 120

ENGY: 136

EM: 128

Thermal: 20

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 30

Radiation: 10

Mass: 7.50

Hopefully, if you go through the trouble to get your hands on the Mark 1 Spacesuit, it will keep you safe. For additional help, you can find more of our equipment and skill guides for Starfield in our links below.