Starfield Titanium Locations: How to Get It & What It’s Used For

Starfield has an exhausting list of resources you can find, and Titanium is definitely up there as of the more elusive metals. That’s a bummer given how frequently Titanium shows up as a requirement for completing research and construction. When you start needing it, we’ll not only teach you what it’s used for, but also how to get Titanium relatively easily in Starfield.

Where to Find Titanium in Starfield

Titanium can be found in a multitude of ways in Starfield, such as vendors, looting, asteroids, and extracting from Titanium planets and moons. Getting your hands on some is easy, but if you want a constant source, you’ll have to use an extractor.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Regardless, here are a few locations where Titanium can be found:

Akila City, Cheyenne System : Check Shepherd’s General Store and Midtown Minerals

: Check Shepherd’s General Store and Midtown Minerals New Atlantis, Alpha Centauri system : At Jemison Mercantile and UC Distribution Center

: At Jemison Mercantile and UC Distribution Center Mars, Cydonia : Check in with the UC Exchange and Jane’s Goods

: Check in with the UC Exchange and Jane’s Goods Pluto : Dwarf planet in the Sol System

: Dwarf planet in the Sol System Titan : Moon of Saturn, located in the Sol System

: Moon of Saturn, located in the Sol System Trade Authority : Any will do, and we can help you locate a Trade Authority storefront, too

: Any will do, and we can help you locate a Trade Authority storefront, too Vega II-B, Vega system: Another Titanium planet

In the event you need to extract Titanium on, say, Pluto or Titan, be sure to have at least Rank 1 in the Planetary Habitation skill. You won’t be able to build an outpost, which means no mineral extractor either, without it.

What Titanium is Used For in Starfield

So, should you even bother with Titanium given how tough it can be to locate and extract in Starfield? Yes! Not so much in the beginning of your playthrough, but certainly mid-game as you invest resources into research and construction.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Developing spacesuits, weapons, and outposts further at a Research Station all require Titanium to some degree. For example, researching robots and outpost defense lists it as a requirement. Then there’s outpost modules, like commercial extractors and a few choice habitat modules.

It’s safe to say Titanium is really important in Starfield, especially as you progress further and further into the game. By the way, if you’re scanning planets for Titanium, be on the lookout for “Ti” listed among the available resources. That’s how Titanium is listed on the periodic table. Happy hunting, explorers!