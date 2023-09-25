Like any Bethesda Game Studios’ title, Starfield has plenty of unique weapons to find and make your own. Of course, some are easier to find than others, though the easy ones can sometimes be just as powerful as the more tedious ones. So, for those who’re on the hunt for a powerful shotgun, here’s how to get Jake’s Hangover Cure in Starfield.

Where Is Jake’s Hangover Cure in Starfield?

Long story short, you’ll find Jake’s Hangover Cure in Jake’s Bar in the Well in New Atlantis on planet Jemison.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

If you’re unsure where to go to find the Well, head down the elevator in-between Jemison Mercantile and Terrabrew Coffee near the Spaceport (as highlighted above).

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

When you exit the elevator, continue forward and go through the left doorway; don’t go up the stairs. Jake’s Bar is on your left and is just opposite to Talia O’Shea’s Medbay clinic.

Once you’ve found Jake’s Bar, you’ll find Jake’s Hangover Cure hung behind the counter of the bar.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

How to Get It Without Being Arrested

While tracking down the particle beam shotgun is fairly straightforward, actually taking it and making it your own is a little more challenging.

Essentially, even with all of the stealth buffs you can muster up — like higher ranks in the Stealth skill, Reconstims, Frostwolf etc. — the bar staff or patrons will likely see you pilfer it, which obviously adds a big ol’ bounty on your head of 6,435 creds. Once this happens, it won’t be long before New Atlantis security hunt you down and confiscate the shotgun from your inventory. So, to avoid that problem, we did this.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

As soon as we picked up Jake’s Hangover Cure, we paused the game and fast-traveled to Akila City. As soon as we landed there, we rushed straight to the Trade Authority store nearby to sell it to the NPC inside called Duncan Lynch. Do note that the Trade Authority kiosks will unfortunately not work as they don’t buy stolen goods, so keep that in mind.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The key here, however, is to stay in the menu once you’ve sold it and use the ‘buy back’ option to reacquire it. This removes the “stolen” status from the weapon, which means that it’s yours to own forever. You’re welcome!

Jake’s Hangover Cure Stats

Type: Particle Beam Shotgun

Particle Beam Shotgun Damage : 35 Physical & 103 Energy

: 35 Physical & 103 Energy Ammo : Heavy Fuse

: Heavy Fuse Magazine : 8

: 8 Fire Rate : 14

: 14 Range : 20

: 20 Accuracy : 54. 7%

: 54. 7% Mass : 7.00

: 7.00 Value: 1,769 Credits

And that does it for our guide on how to get Jake’s Hangover Cure in Starfield. For more, here’s where Vulture’s Roost is and how to get the Revenant rifle. And for even more tips and tracks, you’re in the right hands at Twinfinite.