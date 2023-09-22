Where Is Vulture’s Roost in Starfield & What Can You Find There? Answered

With the colossal size and scope of Starfield, players will likely be discovering unique points of interest for many months to come. The latest discovery we’ve found is an outpost structure overflowing with loot, mercenaries, and even a spaceship for you to make your own. Thing is, you won’t come across this location if you’re simply following the questlines, as it’s off the beaten path. So, for those wondering where Vulture’s Roost is in Starfield, here are the important details.

Starfield Vulture’s Roost Location

In a nutshell, Vulture’s Roost is situated in the Jaffa system, which is directly south of the Kryx system and east of Alpha Centauri.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’ve found the Jaffa system, zero in on it and then pinpoint the planet Jaffa IV (as highlighted in the image below).

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Zoom in even further on Jaffa IV and then rotate the planet to find the Vulture’s Roost landing site. Land here to enter the mysterious outpost.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

What Will You Find There?

In short, Vulture’s Rest is a medium-sized dungeon comprising of multiple buildings nestled into the side of a mountain.

It’s the base of operations for a bunch of Ecliptic Mercenaries, and they won’t be pleased to see an outsider wandering into their headquarters. In other words, expect a fight when you arrive there.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

It’ll be worth fighting your way through them though, as there’s a lot of loot to be found inside of Vulture’s Roost. Here’s a rundown of some of the loot you can find inside:

Contraband items like Xenowarfare Tech and Sentient AI Adaptors

Plenty of Ecliptic Mercenaries to defeat and loot

Lots of Caches with Credits and randomised loot

A Spaceship called the Dagger

And, voila! That brings us to the end of our guide on where Vulture’s Roost is in Starfield. For more, here’s how to get the best reactor and how to get the Revenant rifle. For everything else, you can take a look at our relevant articles down below.