The Revenant is a legendary rifle that can help you take down hordes of enemies throughout your campaign. Thanks to its modifications, you’ll have a much easier time handling the gun than others that may have slowed you down. So, if you want to know how to get the Revenant rifle in Starfield, we’ll show you its location and the questline it’s linked to.

Where to Find Revenant Rifle in Starfield

The Revenant can be found during the Crimson Fleet quest, Eye of the Storm, at the Bannoc star system. You may be able to get it by other means, but this location will seemingly only spawn with this particular mission. Players must also join the Crimson Fleet to unlock this objective, which is one of the last quests of this journey.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

After you’ve traveled to the Bannoc system, you’ll notice an area with an “Unknown Signal” and a pathway that can harm your vessel. Fortunately, the craft should hold until you reach the point of interest, allowing you to board the mysterious ship.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

You can continue to follow the mission waypoints for the Eye of the Storm to get to the other end of the vessel where the Revenant is located. You need to look out for the task associated with retrieving a certain someone’s possessions (we won’t spoil the name here.) By the end, you can spot the Revenant on a console next to the item waypoint. Players can also grab a piece of evidence nearby for the Burden of Proof mission if they want to earn some extra cash.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that you won’t be able to get the weapon after you’ve completed the Eye of the Storm, as the ship will no longer be available. Therefore, it’s best to grab it while you can to avoid losing out on this legendary rifle.

What Makes This Weapon Good

The main reason why you want to pick up this weapon is due to its overpowered effects, including Extended Magazine, Lacerate, and Titanium Build. For example, the last characteristic makes the gun almost as light as a feather, while Lacerate randomly applies a bleed effect.

The gun also features a few random modifications to improve its performance further. In our case, we got the Short Barrel, Muzzle Brake, and High Velocity add-ons, but it is possible to unlock other variations.

We hope this guide has helped you get your hands on the Revenant rifle, and you can explore getting other armaments like the Superior weapons. Be sure to also check out the relevant links below for additional Starfield content.