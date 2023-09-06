Starfield Burden of Proof: Where to Find All Evidence Locations

The double agent life can certainly be challenging, especially when you need to get on the good side of the elite Crimson Fleet. At the same time, players must search for evidence in the Burden of Proof mission to get more proof of the faction’s illegal activities. But since these items aren’t easy to find, we’ll show you what to look for.

All Evidence Locations in Starfield Burden of Proof Quest

To find the evidence for the Burden of Proof storyline, you must start the Echoes of the Past mission, which is a part of the Crimson Fleet pathway. You’ll need to complete the Rook Meets King quest beforehand to unlock this particular objective. Once players begin the Echoes of the Past, they will travel to the Lock to meet with Delgado.

The main objective you must watch out for is associated with Kryx’s Cell, so you must investigate this area to trigger the evidence for the Burden of Proof.

Search for Kryx’s Cell for Information

If you aren’t sure how to search Kryx’s Cell, you can activate the lamp on a desk and select ‘Pry open the base.’ From there, you’ll see the Best Laid Plans, and you can listen to the log to satisfy the requirements for the task.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Now, you’ll unlock the task for the evidence when searching through Carter’s locker, allowing you to pick up Carter’s Gig. The Burden of Proof quest will also be updated, and players must return the new information to Lt. Toft. However, you’ll still need to complete the rest of the Echoes of the Past quest to leave the facility.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

There are more pieces of proof that you must collect during the Crimson Fleet storyline, and we’ll be sure to update this article once we’ve discovered them.

Now that you've found some evidence for the Burden of Proof quest, you can start progressing further with other factions by learning about the Freestar Collective.