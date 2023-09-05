Starfield Red Mile Location: How to Find & Complete Red Mile Race, Rewards & More

While you could just barrel through the main story of Starfield, we highly recommend checking out the faction quests this game has to offer as well. They’ll take you to interesting locales, and even give you the chance to take part in fun activities. Here’s everything you need to know about the Red Mile challenge in Starfield and the rewards it offers.

How to Find and Start the Red Mile Race in Starfield

You’ll gain access to the Red Mile in Starfield as part of the Freestar Collective faction questline. Upon arriving in Akila City, you’ll become acquainted with Sam Coe and you’ll also have the opportunity to join the Freestar Collective after you’ve dealt with the bank robbers.

Simply follow the questline until you’re tasked with going to Porrima III to get more information from a Freestar Ranger there. The Red Mile is a gambling den located on Porrima III, and you’ll need to complete the Red Mile race as part of the faction quest to keep progressing. We’ve included a screenshot down below to show the planet and system location:

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

After completing the Red Mile race once, you can come back as many times as you’d like and talk to Mei Divine to start another challenge.

How to Complete the Red Mile Race

The Red Mile challenge in Starfield is very straightforward. As soon as it starts, your only objective is to make it to your mission marker and activate the beacon, then come back. Along the way, you’ll run into Red Mile Maulers who can fire off projectiles at you, as well as toxic gas vents that will deal damage over time if your suit protection isn’t up to snuff.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

We recommend being at least level 30 before you attempt the race for the first time, as the damage you take can build up very quickly. While the Maulers themselves aren’t particularly dangerous on their own, the projectile damage will stack up quickly if you run into a pack of them, and the gas vents certainly don’t help either.

The good news is that it’s fairly easy to just run past all of them to the beacon; just make sure to use your jetpack to escape when you need to.

Starfield Red Mile Rewards

The rewards you get for completing the Red Mile race aren’t great, but generally, you’ll get 4,300 Credits, a Rare weapon, and some ammo to go along with the weapon.

This makes the Red Mile a decent activity to farm if you’re looking to gather weapons to sell, as well as Credits on the side. Once you get a hang of running the race, you’ll be raking in money in no time.

That’s all you need to know about how to find and complete the Red Mile race in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.