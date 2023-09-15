Where is HopeTech and HopeTown in Starfield? Answered

In an epic journey like Starfield, you’ll be pin-balling back and forth across the Settled Systems regularly. While the game does a good job of telling you where to go, sometimes a quest marker won’t spawn, and you’ll have to figure out your route the old-fashioned way. This happens when you’re looking for the HopeTech building in HopeTown. So, if you’re curious where HopeTech and HopeTown are in Starfield, here are their exact locations.

The Exact Location of HopeTown in Starfield

In short, HopeTown can be found on the planet Polvo in the Valo system. This star system can be found northeast of Alpha Centauri, which is one of the first systems you visit in the Starfield.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

What seems to be confusing many players is that the Valo system is right on top of the Narion system. As a result, you’ll need to select the Narion system first and then toggle down to choose the Valo system.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Once you’ve zeroed in on the Valo system, you’ll find that Polvo is the first planet orbiting the nearby star. Click on it, and you’ll zoom in on the planet itself. From there, you can land at the HopeTown point of interest.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

The Exact Location of HopeTech in Starfield

Specifically, HopeTech can be found in HopeTown. Once you fast-travel to HopeTown, the HopeTech building is right in front of you. Head through the entrance at the front of the building to enter HopeTech.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Inside, you’ll bump into Ron Hope, who is related to The Hammer Falls mission and several other Freestar Rangers missions like Where Hope Is Built and Surgical Strike. It’s an important location that is featured in quite a few quests in Starfield.

That’s everything you need to know about where HopeTech and HopeTown is in Starfield. For more, here’s how to get Neuroamps and the best easter eggs in the game. For more tips and tricks, maneuver to the links below.