10 Best Starfield Easter Eggs That Are Out of This World

Starfield’s immersive world can definitely be a lot to handle with its massive amount of features, including rank challenges, Outpost building, and general space exploration. With that being said, it can be challenging to spot the hidden gems of the Settled Systems, whether it’s a small reference to a past installment or a nod to another familiar universe. So, if you enjoy finding these secrets, we’ll show you the best Starfield Easter Eggs.

Read Up on Some Classic Literature

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Those who want to brush up on their reading can obtain snippets of classic literature, like Great Expectations, Moby Dick, War of the Worlds, and many more. You can discover these books during your travels and pick them up to look at the first chapter when inspecting them. Although you can’t sit down and read the entire novel, you can get a general grasp on the storyline from the brief description.

As you collect and look through each book, you’ll be able to tell your friends and family how well-versed you are in literary arts, and it could even inspire you to pick it up at your local library or store.

Planets Are Named After Real Life Astronauts

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Starfield features many real-life elements across the universes, most notably with our solar system of all the planets we’re familiar with. Yet, there are a few worlds that don’t exist (or maybe we just haven’t discovered them yet), with several cool-sounding names that go along with the map’s stellar layout.

You may think these titles are completely randomized, but they have hidden meanings that correlate to real-life astronauts. For example, planet Jemison is named after Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to go to space. Gagarin is also an ode to Yuri Gagarin, who was a part of the first successful spaceflight. There are likely more hidden name gems around the Settled Systems, and you can explore around to get some other insights into the world’s history.

Plushies Galore

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

Thanks to Starfield’s plushie feature, you can become the ultimate stuffed toy collector, allowing you to build an empire entirely made up of adorable creatures. When visiting your parent’s room, you can take a break from the dangerous life of a Constellation crew member to snuggle up to Parsecpooch, a space dog who has already become a beloved member within the community. What makes it better is that the toy will make a space-themed sound after you collect it, sending you further down the plushie frenzy.

It doesn’t have to stop at Parsecpooch, as the games showcase more stuffed toys for you to acquire, such as Xenosnuggle and Cuddleosaur.

Chunks’ Jack in the Box-Inspired Design

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

There’s no denying that the Chunks fast food-like restaurant is heavily inspired by Jack in the Box, especially since the logos relatively share the same design. You can also see their akin features with the Chunks’ Cheesesteak burger that is almost like the real-life menu selection, just with a twist of its cube form to make it easier for space travel.

Aside from the food, the employees are fun to talk to, as they will often retaliate against you if you ask too many questions about the product. Additionally, Paradiso exhibits the only “gourmet” Chunks in the Settled Systems, and it can be an excellent alternative for those with a more refined taste.

Earth Landmarks

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

When players land on Earth, they may be disappointed to see that the world has essentially turned into a big ball of sand after a catastrophic event caused its downfall. No matter where you go, you’ll be greeted by the coarse and rough sandhills, that is, until you eventually stumble upon a landmark that will take you down memory lane.

Explorers can locate notable locations and structures, such as the Shard, the Empire State Building, and the NASA Launch Tower. Or, you can go to the Earth’s moon to uncover the famous Apollo Landing Site landmark like you’ve never seen before.

Discoverable NASA Items

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Since NASA significantly influenced Starfield’s development, it’s no surprise to see an abundance of Easter Eggs for the space administration. One of the first ones you’ll come across can be found in your old room at your parent’s home, showcasing a familiar-looking Toy Space Shuttle. The vehicle resembles many of the vessels used by NASA, including the American flag on its wing.

Not only can you discover this shuttle, but you can also find a NASA Snow Globe, which is the perfect decoration for your base. Players will presumably discover more of these themed products as they progress further in the main campaign, considering that others have located even more variations.

Skyrim’s Arrow in the Knee Reference

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The “I Took an Arrow in the Knee” meme has continued on in Starfield, where you’ll notice a subtle reference in its skill section. You can find this hidden gem in the Cripping attribute via the Combat section, showcasing a shot to the knee in Rank 3 and 4. The phenomenon first began in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, as NPCs consistently blurted out, “I used to be an adventurer like you, then I took an arrow in the knee” anytime a player passed by.

Eventually, the meme transcended into Bethesda’s other notable series, Fallout, in which a character mentions the classic line. Now, the joke has made its way over to the studio’s latest game, and we can’t wait for this tradition to carry on with the next installment.

Lord of the Rings Potato Easter Egg

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Lord of the Rings fans are having a field day with Starfield’s potato Easter Egg, featuring an iconic quote from The Two Towers. If you look at the ingredient’s description, you’ll see a prompt indicating how it can be “boiled, mashed, used in a stew,” directly referring to Samwise Gamgee’s conversation with Gollum. Now, all you need to do is to find a rabbit to complete the recipe and maybe some golden chips with a piece of fried fish.

Fortunately, travelers won’t have to simply walk to Mordor to destroy the ring, as they can quickly Jettison anything out of the ship to get rid of almost everything.

The Extended Warranty Meme

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

Another meme that has made its way over to the Starfield universe is the “car’s extended warranty” trend that pokes fun at the phone scammers trying to trick you with your vehicle’s contract. However, this time, it isn’t a car plagued by this annoying call since you’ll get a transmission instead regarding your ship’s extended warranty.

Many players have run into this galactic scammer and used it as an opportunity for revenge by annihilating the caller’s ship. Others gave in to their warranty demands and handed over some credits, only to never be seen again, just like telephoners in the real world.

Fallout 4’s Diamond City

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

While on your first ship, you can spot a Fallout Easter Egg above your bed, with a noticeable baseball item. Those who inspect the object will see that it originated from Boston, which is the same area where Fallout 4 takes place. To top it off, Diamond City was built upon the baseball stadium Fenway Park, proving that the reference is most likely linked to Bethesda’s past installment.

Other old Earth relics can also be found throughout the storyline, primarily during the First Contact mission. Furthermore, the New Homestead at planet Titan (near Saturn) can take you on a journey to the past thanks to its multiple displays of old relics.