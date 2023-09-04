One of the best ways to get players invested in a world is to flesh out its lore and leave things to be found either through quests or organic discovery. In Starfield, the importance of space travel can be seen in its very essence, and for players who want to celebrate that, grabbing a NASA collectible is a good way to go about it. This guide on how to get the NASA snow globe in Starfield will get you started in the right direction.

Getting the NASA Snow Globe in Starfield

While NASA is synonymous with space travel in the present world, the reality in Starfield is that the space organization has seen better days. That said, there are still remnants that can be found in the game which require players to have progressed quite deep into the main storyline.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The location of the snow globe is the NASA Launch Tower, and more specifically, the museum wing of the facility where there are plenty of exhibits. If you are unsure where this is, simply head to Earth in the Sol System, and make your way to the distinct structure on the surface. Eventually, there will be a point at which power has to be restored to continue.

Get to the office where that can be done, and on a desk near the emergency power slot will sit the NASA snow globe. The lack of a proper name doesn’t take away the fact that it is part of the collection of snow globes centered around landmarks in human history, so be sure not to miss out on it.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

With this info on how to get the NASA snow globe in Starfield, you are one step closer to completing the collection. For more help, read up on all the main quests in the game and learn what is the best ship to buy. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.