All Starfield Main Quests List

Bethesda has always prided itself in giving their players the ultimate, open-ended RPG experience in each of their games, and Starfield is the latest and greatest example of it. Whether you want to stick to the story, or go off the beaten path and explore everything that a galaxy of hundreds of planets has to offer, or a good balance of both, the choice is all yours. If you’re wanting a good idea of what exactly to expect from Starfield’s main story, here is our handy guide for all of Starfield’s main quests in the game.

Every Main Story Quest in Starfield (Including Locations & Rewards)

Before you read any further, be aware that this guide includes major spoilers for Starfield’s main campaign. If you don’t wish to know certain details of where the story will take you, we suggest returning to this guide at a later time.

However, if you’re not as concerned with that, and simply want an overview of how long the main story is and in general what to expect, we’ve got the full quest outline for you. There are a total of 19 main quests from start to finish (excluding heavy side quests like ‘Power From Beyond’ which are still recommended for making things easier down the line).

We’ve included the name of each quest in the basic order they become available (though some later ones can intertwine), along with their starting location, and the basic rewards you receive upon completion.

Quest Name Starting Location Quest Giver Rewards One Small Step Vectera (Narion System; Moon of Anselon) Supervisor Lin 400 EXP | 8,000 Credits | Constellation Pack The Old Neighborhood The Lodge (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Sarah Morgan 400 EXP | 8,000 Credits | Constellation Space Suit & Helmet | Sarah Morgan as optional Companion The Empty Nest Akila (Cheyenne System) Sarah Morgan 350 EXP | 7,200 Credits | Sam Coe as optional Companion Back to Vectera Vectera (Narion System; Moon of Anselon) Sarah Morgan 350 EXP | 7,200 Credits | Barrett as optional Companion Into the Unknown The Lodge (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Sarah Morgan 4,000 EXP | 9,500 Credits | Andreja as optional Companion All That Money Can Buy Volii Alpha (Volii System) Walter Stroud 400 EXP | 10,000 Credits | Fiscal Quarter Weapon Starborn Volii Alpha (Volii System) Walter Stroud 300 EXP | 5,000 Credits | Calibrated Constellation Space Helmet Further Into the Unknown The Lodge (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Vladimir Sall 750 EXP | 10,200 Credits Shortsighted The Eye, Jemison’s Orbit (Alpha Centauri System) Vladimir Sall 700 EXP | 4,000 Credits No Sudden Moves The Eye, Jemison’s Orbit (Alpha Centauri System) Vladimir Sall 750 EXP | No Credits High Price to Pay The Lodge (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Noel 800 EXP | 13,300 Credits | Calibrated Constellation Pack Unity The Lodge (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Matteo 800 EXP | No Credits In Their Footsteps Oborum III (Oborum Prime System) The Hunter 750 EXP | No Credits Final Glimpses The Lodge (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Vladimir Sall 800 EXP | 11,800 Credits | Refined Constellation Space Suit Entangled Nishina Research Station (Freya III; Freya System) N/A (Occurs during ‘Final Glimpses’) 800 EXP | 7,500 Credits Unearthed Oborum III (Oborum Prime System) The Emissary 4,500 EXP | 10,200 Credits Missed Beyond Measure The Lodge (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Noel 750 EXP | No Credits Revelation Masada III (Masada System) The Emissary 5,000 EXP | No Credits One Giant Leap Buried Temple (Masada III; Masada System) Choice Dependent N/A (End of Game; option of New Game Plus)

That concludes our guide for a list of all Starfield main quests. Be sure to let us know what you’ve enjoyed most about the game’s story, or something you wanted to see.

