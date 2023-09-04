What Is the Best Ship to Buy in Starfield? Explained

Starfield’s Ship Services Technicians can provide you with a variety of ship choices that can improve your experience substantially. But, with so many options to pick, it can be overwhelming to decide which vessel is the most suitable for you, especially when the selection mandates a ton of credits. So, if you want to know the best ship to buy in Starfield, here’s everything you need to know about the game’s collection.

Best Ship to Buy in Starfield

The Abyss Trekker is the best ship to buy in Starfield, as it has one of the most balanced systems in the game. You can purchase this mode of transportation for 365,525 credits at Paradiso with the Ship Services Technician, who will be to the right of your ship.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

One of the first notable features you’ll notice is its top-tier Gravity Drive, which can instantly take you to long-distance planets. Aside from its speed, the Marauder 115N Railgun Turret can eliminate enemies quickly by reducing an opponent’s Hull and Shields. The ship can also last longer in battle due to its outstanding defensive properties, with a base level of 1,031 Hull.

Thanks to the Abyss Trekker’s size, players can place up to six crewmates on board, along with a decent amount of Cargo Capacity. But if you are looking for other alternatives that primarily excel in defense or offense, we’ll show you a few picks that are better suited for these categories.

Best Ship to Buy for Defense in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The Stronghold is all about protecting the crew through its record-breaking Shields and Hull level. You’ll need to earn a hefty amount of credits to afford this ship, with its high price of 400,125 credits at Akila City (Cheyenne.) While it does showcase the highest value, the vessel is well worth the purchase, featuring a jump of 30 LY, 2,200 Fuel level, and 2,360 Cargo Capacity. That means you can store a ton of resources on your ship and simultaneously get across lengthy distances.

You could say that the Stronghold is the second-best ship to buy, but it doesn’t have as much in the weapons department compared to others. Nevertheless, players can upgrade/modify it to increase its performance for traveling or battles.

Best Ship to Buy for Offense in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Those who want to obliterate an enemy’s defense can purchase the Shieldbreaker for 279,425 credits at New Atlantis (Jemison.) It includes one of the highest Laser levels, which can help you take down opponents in a pinch. The vessel’s Engine, Gravity, and Shields can improve your defenses further, allowing you to dodge a foe’s attacks with its speedy movement.

Compared to others, the Shieldbreaker is the lowest in price and can be bought during the beginning stages of the game, so it’s an excellent idea to pick up this bad boy as a starter vehicle.

Now that you know the best ship to buy in Starfield, you can test out your new mode of transportation by learning how to fly faster or checking out any of the relevant links below for additional tips and tricks.