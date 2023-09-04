Should You Get a Job With Ryujin Industries? Answered

After you’re done gazing at the city of Neon’s vibrant lights, you may stumble upon a job opportunity with the mysterious Ryujin Industries. You’ll need to decide whether or not the career path is right for you, especially those of you who have already signed up with another faction. But if you want to know what to expect first, we’ll explain whether or not you should take the job with Ryujin Industries in Starfield.

What Happens When You Get a Job With Ryunjin Industries in Starfield?

Those who join the faction at Neon will embark on a series of odd jobs, whether legal or not, earning them some extra cash as they advance in their careers. Thus, if you want to rack up a ton of credits, you should take the job with Ryunjin Industries, especially since it is a fun side storyline that can entertain you for several hours.

Other players have also commended the questline for its amusing plotline and activities, indicating how it almost feels like a “game within a game.” While some missions only require you to complete a few steps, others include more objectives that will take some time (giving more credits.) For example, the first task will mandate you to go on a quick coffee run, and the second involves a computer-hacking infiltration at Neon.

The more tasks players complete, the better their chances at a promotion, unlocking more challenging jobs and credits. You can also shape your journey with Ryunjin Industries based on your decisions, so not everyone will have the same outcome by the end of this narrative.

If this guide has convinced you enough to take the job with Ryunjin Industries, you can check out our article on how to join this faction. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Starfield content.