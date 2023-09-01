How to Customize Your Ship Color & Parts in Starfield

Starfield’s customization system is the perfect chance to unleash your ship designer talents to recreate famous pop culture builds or something entirely new. Each piece can be changed over time, including the Grav Drive, Landing Gear, and the Cockpit. So, if you want to know how to customize the ship color and parts, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to get the build of your dreams.

How to Change Ship Color in Starfield

Players can change the look of their vessel on the Ship Builder section via the Ship Services Technician. These individuals can be found in multiple areas, and you’ll most likely run into one during your time on Jemison at the Mast District (next to your ship.) When talking to the technician, you can press “I’d like to view and modify my ships” to access the Ship Builder.

After this, players can interact with the ‘Color’ option by pressing LS when they select a particular piece (you can hover it.) You can customize multiple layers of the ship (Color 1, Color 2, Color 3), adjusting the Hue, Brightness, and Saturation to get your preferred color. You can also utilize your past designs in the ‘Recent’ tab to simplify the process.

Players can alter the color of the ship pieces one by one or hit the ‘LB’ button to design the entire vessel.

How to Change Ship Parts in Starfield

Apart from Starfield’s color customization, the Ship Builder from the Ship Services Technician allows you to customize each part of the transportation device. You can hover over a piece to select ‘A’ for editing and then the ‘X’ button to delete it. You should be able to see an option to ‘Add’ (don’t hover over the ship) to browse through the parts you’ve collected or bought from the Upgrades section. Then, players can edit the object to place it in their desired spot.

If you don’t have the proper pieces equipped, you will receive a warning or error notification, and you can check to see which items you need on the Flight Check section. As long as the message indicates ‘All Systems Nominal,’ players should be able to fly through the galaxy in no time.

You can duplicate pieces by pressing the ‘Y’ button or undo/redo interactions on the left and right controls on the D-Pad. The Flight Check also permits you to rename your ship and check the status of your weapons. Lastly, players must confirm their modification when exiting the Ship Builder, sending unwanted objects to the Cargo Hold.

Now that you know how to customize the color and pieces of the ship, you can master the vessel with our controls guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Starfield content.