Starfield Controls Guide for Xbox & PC

How to handle that interstellar navigation!

With the release of Bethesda’s ambitious new sci-fi RPG Starfield now on the horizon, players are anxious to find out how the gameplay experience will feel, with the universe quite literally at their fingertips. Among the new details that continue to emerge about the game, we now also have a firsthand look at how the basic control layout will be for players on both Xbox consoles and PCs. If you’re wondering what to expect, here is our handy guide for Starfield controls on both Xbox and PC.

Starfield Control Layouts for PC

These are the currently released control layouts for Starfield’s PC gameplay, for both the player’s character, and while navigating your customized spaceship across the game’s hundreds of planets. Given the usual case with PC controls in many games, and particularly with Bethesda’s biggest RPG titles, these can all very likely be modified to your personal taste, and there are Quick-Key actions as well (indicated below).

Starfield PC Controls (Regular Gameplay)

Key / InputAction
MouseLook around (Camera controls)
WMove forward
AMove left
SMove backward
DMove right
Space BarJump (action)
Left ‘Shift’Sprint (action)
Left ‘Ctrl’Sneak (action)
Left Mouse Button (Button 1)Primary Attack
Right Mouse Button (Button 2)Secondary Attack
VMelee (action)
GThrow Grenade (action)
EActivate (Equipment interaction)
RReload or Sheathe weapon
ZPower (Skill-related?)
FFlashlight / Hard Scanner
TAB buttonOpen the Data Menu
Mouse Wheel UPZoom in (Camera controls)
Mouse Wheel DOWNZoom out (Camera controls)
Mouse Button 3 (Center Button)Toggle POV
CAPS LOCK buttonToggle Auto-Run
NUM LOCK buttonToggle Auto-Move
ESC buttonPause

Starfield PC Controls (Spaceship Navigation)

Key / InputAction
MouseLook around (Camera controls)
Space BarSwitch Flight Modes
QToggle POV
Left ‘Shift’Fire Boosters
Left ‘ALT’Ship Alternate Control Hold
Left Mouse Button (Button 1)Fire Weapon 0
Right Mouse Button (Button 2)Fire Weapon 1
GFire Weapon 2
RShip Action
ESelect Target
UP ArrowIncrease System Power
DOWN ArrowDecrease System Power
LEFT ArrowPrevious System
RIGHT ArrowNext System
FOpen Scanner
ORepair
ESC buttonCancel

Starfield Quick Keys Layout

Key / InputAction
QOpen ‘Quick Keys’
1 – 10Any Quick Key 1 – 10
[Quick Key 11
]Quick Key 12
Quick-SaveF5
Quick-LoadF9
Quick-MapM
Quick-MissionL
Quick-InventoryI (as in ‘i’)
Quick-SkillsP
Quick-PowersK

Starfield Control Layouts for Xbox Consoles (Series X & S)

These are the currently released control layouts for Starfield’s gameplay on both Xbox consoles, for both the player’s character, and while navigating your spaceship. It’s unclear yet if they will be customizable as well.

Starfield Xbox Controls (Regular Gameplay)

Button / InputAction
BSneak (action)
YJump (action)
XReload or Sheathe Weapon
AActivate (Equipment interaction)
RBThrow Grenade
LBFlashlight / Hand Scanner
RTPrimary Attack
LTSecondary Attack
Right StickLook Around (Camera controls)
Left StickMove
Click R-StickMelee (Action)
Click L-StickSprint (Action)
‘Start’ ButtonData Menu
‘Options’ ButtonToggle POV
D-PadQuick-Key Actions
LB + RBPower (Skill-related?)

Starfield Xbox Controls (Spaceship Navigation)

Button / InputAction
Right StickLook Around (Camera controls)
Left StickMove
Click L-StickFire Boosters
Clock R-StickFire Boosters
RTFire Weapon 0
LTFire Weapon 1
YFire Weapon 2
RBSwitch Flight Modes
LBOpen Scanner
‘Options’ ButtonToggle POV
‘Start’ ButtonOpen Data Menu
XShip Action
ASelect Target
BCancel
UP Arrow (D-Pad)Increase System Power
DOWN Arrow (D-Pad)Decrease System Power
LEFT Arrow (D-Pad)Previous System
RIGHT Arrow (D-Pad)Next System

That concludes our guide for all of the released control layouts for both the PC and Xbox versions of Starfield. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what you think of the game’s controls while starting your journey across the galaxy.

