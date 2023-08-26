Is There an Official Starfield Strategy Guide? Answered

When it comes to big Bethesda RPGs (BBRPGs as I like to call them), you’ll find yourself exploring their massive open worlds for hours on end. You’ll lose hours exploring an elaborate cave system, romancing a companion, or just leveling up your character. It’s all part of the fun and games. Sometimes, though, you need a helping hand, and with Starfield it’s even more likely. That’s why some players are already wondering if there’s an official Starfield strategy guide book that they can have by their side to answer any questions they may have while they play?

Strategy guides often come complete with walkthroughs of the main storyline, as well as any side quests you can encounter in the game, too. They also tend to detail every weapon, enemy type, secret easter egg, map location and more in the game, so you literally have every bit of info you’d need to know at your fingertips. In the past, these have been written and published by the likes of Prima Games and Piggyback.

Can You Buy an Official Starfield Guide Book?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there has been no announcement of an official Starfield strategy guide, and one is not going to be on sale on the game’s release date.

This may come as a bit of a shock to some players, given the sheer size of the game’s universe and the amount of content it contains. After all, other Bethesda titles like Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Fallout: New Vegas and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim all received strategy guides. Even Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that released in May 2023 had its own guide book to help players beat the game and find all of the secrets Hyrule had to offer.

However, chances are that due to the sheer amount of content in Starfield across its 1000 planets, the potential for post-launch patches to make the content in the strategy guide outdated — as was the case with CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 — and the increasing trend of players searching online for guides and tips in recent years, there simply may not have been deemed a market for it.

Whatever the reasoning, all you need to know right now is that you can’t preorder an official Starfield strategy guide, nor is there any rumors or news that one will be available on launch day or post-launch. Should we hear anything to suggest otherwise, we’ll update this post and let you know.

After more explainers for Starfield? We’ve got you covered with how long Starfield takes to beat, all companions & their skills that we’ve seen so far, the download and install size, as well as preload and unlock times, so you can make sure you’re fully prepared for your space adventures.