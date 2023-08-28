You Won’t Have to Waste Your Time in Starfield’s Barren Planets Thanks to This Handy Feature

Every RPG adventurer has gone through the struggles of going out into the distance for that one chance of finding something rare, only to discover that the destination brings them a big heaping gift of nothingness. Whether it be a randomly placed room or a chest of betrayal, we’ve all experienced the turmoil of wasting our time simply for the sake of exploration.

So, as the launch of Starfield approaches, it can be worrisome for players to encounter these pointless locations, let alone a whole planet with zero signs of life. Fortunately, you won’t have to run into this issue due to the area’s clear indication of its type, allowing you to determine if it is ‘Barren.’ All players need to do is select the planet they desire and see if it’s worth the trip, thanks to this attribute.

Now, that doesn’t have to stop you from exploring a specific sphere, regardless of whether it is barren or not, and you can still take in the scenery to experience an entirely different world. But, at least some players who prefer a more direct approach can utilize the feature to maximize their time.

Although many planets will not showcase anything too substantial, some fans have looked on the bright side, suggesting that arid destinations will usher in more horror elements with the fear of the unknown. We’ve seen aspects like this work for other space-related projects, like the Alien franchise and Pitch Black, so it could prove beneficial for those who enjoy the scary side of the galaxy.

It isn’t clear what these barren planets will introduce to Starfield, as some believe it will exhibit rare loot or unlock special missions. However, others are convinced that they could lead to an immediate death upon landing based on the scorching temperatures.

For now, we’ll have to see what these desolate worlds offer to the massive galactic system, and it may be an excellent place for creative measures within the modding community.