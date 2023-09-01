All Ship Controls & How to Fly Faster in Starfield

Apart from the planet exploration, you’ll spend a lot of time flying around the various systems to discover new uninhabited areas and unique resources. It can be pretty tricky to master these mechanics, considering how much is packed in the vessel’s commands. So, to help you with your extensive journey, we’ll go over all the Starfield ship controls and a few ways you can go faster.

Starfield Ship Controls, Explained

Starfield’s ship controls function similarly to many space adventure games, but a few mechanics differ from what you may be used to. More specifically, you don’t need to hold down the throttle to move forward, as it will automatically go in that direction based on your speed. The vessel’s Power Subsystem is also heavily user-based since players must redirect the powers to increase/decrease its effects.

Xbox Starfield Ship Controls

Steer ship: RS

RS Adjust throttle: LS (move forward for acceleration or backward to decrease)

LS (move forward for acceleration or backward to decrease) Roll: LS (move left or right)

LS (move left or right) Boost: Press LS

Press LS Free Look: Hold the ‘View’ button

Hold the ‘View’ button Toggle Perspective: ‘View’ button

‘View’ button Select Power Subsystems: Left or right on the D-pad

Left or right on the D-pad Increase/Decrease Subsystem Power: Up or down on the D-pad

Up or down on the D-pad Exit pilot seat: Hold B

Hold B Undock: Y

Y Take-off to orbit: Hold Y

Hold Y Select target: A

A Fire Weapon 1: RT

RT Fire Weapon 2: LT

LT Fire Weapon 3: Y

Y Repair Ship: RS

RS Scan an environment: LB

LB Open Data Menu: ‘Menu’ button

PC Starfield Ship Controls

Camera controls: Mouse

Mouse Toggle Perspective: Q

Q Switch Flight Modes: Space Bar

Space Bar Ship Action: R

R Ship Alternate Control Hold: Left ‘ALT’

Left ‘ALT’ Boost: Left ‘Shift’

Left ‘Shift’ Select Power Subsystems: LEFT/RIGHT arrows

LEFT/RIGHT arrows Increase/Decrease Subsystem Power: UP/Down arrows

UP/Down arrows Select target: E

E Fire Weapon 1: Left Mouse Button (Button 1)

Left Mouse Button (Button 1) Fire Weapon 2: Right Mouse Button (Button 2)

Right Mouse Button (Button 2) Fire Weapon 3: G

G Repair Ship: O

O Scan an environment: F

F Cancel: ESC

The Power Subsystem mechanics are the most crucial to master, and you must determine which systems work better in your favor based on the scenario. For example, when players enter battle mode, it’s an excellent idea to boost their shields to withstand enemy attacks, along with the various weapons. Sometimes, you must give up a particular feature to give another more power, depending on what you need at the time.

Aside from the Subsystem, you can dock in multiple areas, including other ships (enemies or friendlies.) If you don’t see the option to dock, you can select the target first with the ‘A’ button to trigger the interaction.

While you can’t exactly go from planet to planet in open space, you can look toward your point of interest and hold ‘X’ to set the course for the mission.

What Do the Ship System Controls Mean in Starfield?

The Power Subsystem features six sections: LAS, BAL, MSL, ENG, SHD, and GRV. Given that they are labeled in acronyms, it can be confusing to comprehend what they mean, but fortunately, we’re here to help you understand each of them:

LAS: Laser

Laser BAL: Ballistic

Ballistic MSL: Missile

Missile ENG: Engine

Engine SHD: Shield

Shield GRV: Gravity

When a Subsystem is at its maximum levels, you’ll unlock an unprecedented amount of powers, whether it be through speed duration or a weapon’s strength. However, to turn off a particular feature, you must decrease its power entirely.

Lasers

Starfield’s Lasers can help you eliminate enemy shields and other ship parts, making it easier to take them down. You’ll first start with the Dragon 221P MW Pulse Laser, which can still prove valuable as you progress further in the game.

Ballistic

When the opponent’s shield goes down, it’s time to bust out the Ballistic to deplete their Hull meter. It doesn’t have as much power and range as the Missiles, but its fire rate can come in handy, especially with the right ship parts.

Missile

Starfield’s Missile Launcher certainly packs a punch through its tremendous amount of power and extended range. Just be sure to target the enemy vessel beforehand to lock on to it, allowing you to set ablaze with the launcher.

Engine

The Engine is all about the speed and movement of the ship, and if it isn’t powered on, you’ll basically end up dead in the water (space in this case.) On the other hand, players can turn it off during sneaking missions and gradually increase it to move around slowly. The Acceleration also requires the Engine’s powers to boot up, and you can enhance the Subsystem to produce longer boosts.

Shield

Intergalactic combat can often be challenging as you try to dodge attacks and control the Subsystems. That’s why it’s essential to raise your shields when you can to avoid a ship catastrophe, as well as the Repair option that can increase your survivability.

Gravity

Those who enjoy the fast-traveling mechanics of gaming can enhance the levels of the Gravity Drive to jump from one solar system to another. Anytime you’re traveling, you’ll most likely need to boost this feature, given that you won’t be able to go to another location without it. Players can also increase their jump range through upgrades to easily get across the galaxy.

How to Fly Faster in Starfield

Now that we’ve covered the ship controls, it’s time to increase its movement using these useful techniques:

Increase your Engine Subsystem Power.

Press the Acceleration for a temporary boost.

Upgrade your Engine.

The Engine Subsystem is your main friend here since this is the central hub for all things speed. You can sacrifice the rest of the power levels of other vessel features to get the maximum amount of speed. This mechanic also enhances the Acceleration’s duration, helping you quickly escape a hostile ship.

Aside from these methods, upgrading your Engine via the Ship Services Technician is the best option for faster travel. You can go to planets like Jemison (at the Mast District near your ship) to talk to them, permitting you to access the modification system. Players can either choose to ‘Upgrade Ship’ for already-made parts or customize each piece in the Ship Builder. Additionally, you can buy a new vessel that may excel in the speed department.

Those who want to compare the Engines can select the new part to check if the numbers increase (producing blue-colored numbers with an arrow pointing up.) The same could be seen when buying a ship, where you can receive an increase in overall power across the Subsystems.

Now that you've familiarized yourself with all of the ship controls, you can start your engines for the game's long journey.