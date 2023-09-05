Where to Find All Earth Landmarks in Starfield

With so many planets, moons, and stars to discover in Starfield, it’s good to come back to something familiar like the landmarks on Earth. Sure, humanity vacated Earth a long time ago and it’s mostly sand, but some interesting monuments are still there for you to rediscover. If you’re heading to Sol for some sightseeing, here’s where you can find all of Starfield’s landmarks on Earth.

Where to Locate All Earth Landmarks in Starfield

Apollo Landing Site Landmark

One you might come across early is the Apollo Landing Site; that is, if you’ve been snooping around the other rooms at the Lodge. Though this one is on Earth’s moon, Luna, it’s still part of the family.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

To find the Apollo Landing Site landmark, you’ll need to pick up a copy of Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal. Luckily, Mateo has a copy at The Lodge in his room on the dresser. Give it a read and the landmark will appear as a landing site on the moon. There’s also the Apollo snow globe to collect!

The Shard, London Landmark

Up next is the Shard, a popular skyscraper in London. Of course, time has not been good to it in Starfield and most of its 72-storey glory has been buried. You’ll see the tip of the building sticking straight out.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

To unlock the Shard landmark as a landing site, you need to read Oliver Twist. You can find the book pretty frequently out on your travels. Alternatively, you can also purchase a copy at Sinclair’s Books. The shop is in Akila City, on Akila, in the Cheyenne System.

The Pyramids, Cairo Landmark

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

While you’re at Sinclair’s Books, you might as well purchase a copy of ‘The Ancient Civilization of Egypt’ too. Reading it will unlock another landmark on Earth: the Pyramids. Yes, they’re still visible, but most of it is also buried.

Empire State Building, New York Landmark

Unlocking the Empire State Building landmark is a tad tricky. A landing site will appear after you’ve read a copy of ‘Our Lost Heritage.’ There’s just one problem: it’s in the office of the President of the United Colonies.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Getting to the President’s office is the easy part — just go into MAST HQ in New Atlantis and use the elevator. Turn right after you exit to find the room. If they’re standing in front of the desk, crouch and steal ‘Our Lost Heritage’ off the desk.

NASA Launch Tower, Florida Landmark

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

While technically not a landmark in Starfield, the NASA Launch Tower is still a really awesome feature to look for. In fact, you’ll unlock this area as a landing site during the main story, specifically the ‘Unearthed’ mission. Don’t forget to nab the NASA snow globe while you’re there.

That’s the last of Earth’s landmarks in Starfield, folks. Given Earth’s unfortunate ending, it’s no surprise most of its features are covered, but still cool to see. For more interesting content, you’ll find links to guides and questions down below!