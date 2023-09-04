Creating a world for players in Starfield goes beyond just having over a thousand planets that can be visited in space; it is still a Bethesda signature to include plenty of secrets to uncover and treasures to be found. One such collection of collectibles come in the form of the different snow globes that can be added to players’ collection, and this guide on how to get the Apollo snow globe in Starfield will come in handy just for that.

Getting the Apollo Snow Globe in Starfield

Before even thinking about getting this shiny new trinket, there is some sleuthing to be done. Players must progress the main storyline in Starfield until they are able to visit the Lodge on New Atlantis. This is where the Constellation has made its new home, and where the first steps of this hunt will begin.

The objective is located in the bedrooms, specifically the one that Matteo uses. On the desk will be Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal; reading it will then reveal a new objective to complete. Players will now be tasked with visiting the Apollo 11 landmark found on Luna.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Head to Luna and Find the Landmark

Use the Star Map and set a course for the Sol System, and locate Luna near the Earth. A landing spot is now visible, so prepare to land and begin the search. Now that you are on the moon, you can make the search easier by having the activity set as the active one, which helps display the path in scan mode to your objective.

Once at the landmark, get on top of it and look out for the Apollo Snow Globe that is just sitting there waiting for you. Grab it, and prepare to seek out other similar snow globes to grow the collection.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

That’s all there is to know about how to get the Apollo snow globe in Starfield. For more help, be sure to check out other guides like how to pickpocket and steal and how to upgrade the suit. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.