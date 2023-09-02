How to Pickpocket & Steal Without Getting Caught in Starfield

Unlike the usual Bethesda games, you can’t pickpocket when you are just starting out. You can still steal anything that’s not yours, but there’s no way of knowing your chances of getting caught. For that reason, it might be a little confusing exactly how to pickpocket and steal properly to become the best space thief.

How to Pickpocket in Starfield

Unless you picked the Cyber Runner background when you made your Starfield character, you’ll have to wait until you get your first skill point.

Theft Skill

The Social tree has the Theft skill, which will grant you the ability to pickpocket anyone.

If you want to give this direct attention and build out this skill, rank four gives a 50% increased chance of success, and you can even steal holstered weapons.

Use Pickpocket Ability

You have to crouch when close to someone, preferably behind them, to limit the chance they notice you. Then just press the same button you’d use to talk to them, only now it is labeled pickpocket.

It’s possible that you’re not going to be very successful without any further ranks of Theft. Depending on who catches you, it’s also possible you won’t be able to talk your way out of a fight.

How to Steal in Starfield

This is a much easier way to exercise your thievery muscles, and you have a higher chance of stealing without grabbing any additional skills. You only need to enter someone’s property or a shop and look around, and if something says Steal instead of Take when you look at it, you need to be careful.

How to Pickpocket and Steal Without Getting Caught

The biggest problem with stealing and pickpocketing is that there isn’t any visible way to know for sure if you are being seen. Fortunately, the Stealth skill in the Physical tree is exactly what you need.

It adds the usual Bethesda RPG stealth meter and gives you a 25% boost to avoid detection when sneaking around. As an added bonus, you get a damage boost with suppressed weapons.

Stealth Meter

As soon as you crouch, the stealth meter will appear at the top of your screen. If it is fully white, you are hidden, but fully green means you are being detected.

If you are going to do anything, whether it be steal or pickpocket, make sure it says Hidden. Be sure to sit still for a couple of seconds to make sure it won’t fluctuate and get you caught.

It’s nice that with only a couple of skills, you can maximize your pickpocketing and stealing capabilities. For more Starfield skill and item guides, check out our links below.