How to Upgrade Your Suit in Starfield

Bethesda are back at it again with the suits, and we’re not talking about the ones you find at Didier Sachs. The upgradable suit is a cool part of your Starfield experience, so you’ll want to know how to upgrade it to get the best out of your star-faring attire.

Upgrading Your Suit in Starfield

To upgrade your suit, you will first need to visit a spacesuit workbench. You will find these dotted around the various towns you visit, much like with the weapons workbenches.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

When at the bench, you will need to use materials, as these will be the add on parts to your suit. Some upgrades will be easily applied as they will only require basic level materials, such as the Ballistic Shielding mod, which simply requires 2 Fiber and 1 Cosmetic to craft. This particular mod will enhance your physical defenses by 5 points.

Others will require more advanced mods and the Pack Mods Research Project upgrade. Once unlocked, this will open up a different rank of upgrades which can be implemented into the suit.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Much like when modding weapons, you will need to commit to certain upgrades in order to get the best out of your space suit. This is also an instance where being a bit of a material hoarder works in your favor! As you will most likely have materials ready to hand when heading to mod your suit.

Once you have upgraded your suit, you can go and strut your stuff! Or bounce along with your stuff… float? Let’s just stick with strut…