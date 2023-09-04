Starfield First Contact Mission Guide

When players arrive at Paradiso, they’ll trigger the First Contact mission, which involves a mysterious ship that lingers near the planet. You’ll need to communicate with the unknown vessel to discover the truth behind it, where you must make a crucial decision that could decide the fate of an entire colony. We’re here to help you throughout this adventure by showing you the best outcomes and what steps you need to take to achieve them.

At Paradiso, you’ll need to negotiate with Diana Brackenridge and Oliver Campbell to consider a compromise for their current predicament. While Diana seeks to take over the location after spending 200 years to get to it, Oliver will provide you with three options: convince them to take the settlement deal, buy a Grav Drive, or overload the reactor. If you don’t mind picking up a collection of resources, you can take the deal, but those with extra cash can lean toward buying the Grav Drive.

The last option is probably the worst out of the bunch, as it will result in the colony’s unfortunate demise, yet you can choose to take this route if you thrive in chaos. Based on our experience, buying the Grav Drive seems to be the best outcome for both parties since Diana’s group (she’ll be happy with either of the first two choices) will still have a chance out in space, differing from the settlement deal that requires them to work for free.

The only problem is the fact that it can cost you a whopping 40,000 credits through Bennu St. James. Though, you can get it down to 25,000 once you persuade him (I recommend saving before the conversation.)

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Those who want to go with the settlement deal will need to acquire the following:

40 Fiber

20 Sealant

80 Iron

10 Lithium

You can check out our Where to Buy Resources guide to find more of these objects or build an Outpost for additional crafting items.

When players choose to buy the Grav Drive, they must prepare the ship for a new piece after they talk to Amin. You’ll need to select the following interactions at each computer station:

Engineering Control Computer Beta

Which system would you like to adjust? : Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter

: Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter Adjust power level to: 5%

Engineering Control Computer Alpa

Which system would you like to divert power from?: Turbopump – Port

Turbopump – Port Reroute Power To: Cryogenic Radiator – Auxiliary

Engineering Control Computer Gamma

Which system would you like to adjust?: Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures

Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures Perform which action?: Decouple

Decouple Decouple from which component?: Auxiliary Module Assembly

Once you initiate the systems, you can talk to Diana again and receive rewards such as the Antique Earth Baseball, Antique Earth Basketball, and Antique Earth Hockey Stick.

Now that you've completed the First Contact mission, you can prepare for another choice-based quest with our Should You Destroy Hurst's Ship? guide.