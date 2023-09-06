The Crimson Fleet is the most cutthroat faction out of all the groups you can join, where you’ll essentially take on the role of a space pirate. Not only will you plague the Settled Systems with your tyranny, but you will also take part as a double agent for the UC SysDef to infiltrate the enemy’s base. So, whether you want to become the ultimate galactic pirate or bring this faction down, we’ll show you how to join the Crimson Fleet in Starfield.

How Do You Join the Crimson Fleet in Starfield?

Players can get recruited by the Crimson Fleet once they join the UC Vanguard or commit a crime in the United Colonies. If you don’t want to get in trouble, it would be best to join the Vanguard to unlock the Deep Cover mission from Commander Tuala, allowing you to start the process for the Crimson Fleet initiation. On the other hand, you can commit a crime on planets like Jemison, such as stealing, hurting an NPC, or getting caught with Contraband, to land in jail and meet up with the UC SysDef.

You’ll then need to persuade some characters at the Cydonia on Mars to get a meeting with Naeva Mora, who is the second-in-command of the faction. Once you’ve gathered the information, you’ll begin the Rook Meets King quest, in which you must kill or spare Austin Rake. As long as you satisfy Mora’s request, she’ll tell you that you’ve been accepted into the Crimson Fleet and take you to the Key in the Kryx system.

Players still need the leader’s blessing to unlock the next questline, Echoes of the Past. After this conversation, you’ll start on your pirate adventures and earn a suit to go along with the faction’s theme.

As a new recruit of the Crimson Faction, you can check out our guide on How to Bring Contraband Items Into a Planet to solidify your status as a raider. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Starfield content.