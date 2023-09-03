What Does Jettison Do in Starfield? Answered

While you peruse around your ship, you’ll examine the many objects discovered in space that can be used for crafting or sold for credits. However, one option that sticks out is the interaction to ‘Jettison’ an item, which isn’t as explicitly clear as the other features. So, if you want to know what Jettison means in Starfield, we’ll help you comprehend this selection.

What Does Jettison Mean in Starfield?

If you choose to Jettison an item, you will throw it off the ship, resulting in it being lost forever. Players can only do this interaction while looking at their Cargo Hold on the vessel or during orbit, and there is no limit to how many objects they can toss out.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

You can essentially catapult any type of object out of the ship through the Jettison technique, no matter how big or small. On the other hand, quest-related items must be kept on your character, prohibiting you from hurling them out into deep space.

Although we wouldn’t recommend throwing out an item, it can come in handy when approaching a security checkpoint with a Contraband object onboard. Nevertheless, you can smuggle them instead to avoid losing out on any credits or mission progress.

How to Get Back a Jettison Item in Starfield

There isn’t a way to get back an item after you select the Jettison option, but you can reload a past save to return it to your inventory. We tested the procedure out while stationed on a planet, and the product doesn’t seem to be located anywhere near the vessel, nor does it appear in space.

Fortunately, Starfield frequently auto-saves, and you should be able to get back the Jettisoned item shortly after. You can also adjust when the game saves on the Gameplay settings to avoid any other incidents from happening, including after a rest or a specific duration within the pause menu.

Now that you know what Jettison means, you can keep yourself from “yeeting” out your valuables. While here, you can comprehend more information about your vessel by learning how to loot destroyed ships. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Starfield content.