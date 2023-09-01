Any gamer will know the pain of losing progress when a save malfunctions, so it’s even more unimaginable in a game of Starfield’s scope and size. Here’s how to save your game in Starfield.

Saving in Starfield

For a lot of players, Starfield will autosave as they play and advance. Specifically, players’ games will save automatically when they gravity jump or enter a new, previously unvisited area.

However, a lot will opt to manually save to ensure their game is keeping up and they’re not at risk of losing progress. Thankfully, it’s pretty simple to do so:

Open Starfield’s Menu. Press the Menu button again to access System Options. Navigate and select Save. Select a Save Slot to override or use.

There will also be another quick save option here, which should automatically overwrite the most recent save. It might be best used if you’re about to undergo a risky in-game task, like a hacking or persuasion attempt.

Once that’s done, players can get back to their game in the comfort of knowing they won’t lose any progress.

There’s no limit to the amount of saving you can do, so feel free to repeat the process outlined above and save as much as you need to. It’s definitely worth doing when you’ve passed a major in-game milestone or story beat.

Starfield’s narrative is expected to be around 30-40 hours long but, factoring in exploration and side quests, it’s expected to be offer well over 100 hours of playable content. Imagine losing a save of that length (don’t risk it and save!).

That's everything there is to say about saving your game in Starfield.