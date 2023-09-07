Should You Give the Artifact to the Starborn in Starfield? Answered

Over the course of the main story of Starfield, you’ll be tasked with retrieving special artifacts from all over the galaxy. However, about partway through the game, you’ll start encountering a rather dangerous enemy type that will do anything to stop your mission. If you’re wondering whether you should give up the artifact to the Starborn in Starfield, here’s what you need to know.

What Happens If You Surrender the Artifact in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Shortly after completing the mission All That Money Can Buy in Starfield, an enemy ship called the Helix will stop you just as you’re trying to leave Neon. At this point, you’ll have three options: surrender the artifact, attack, or escape.

If you surrender the artifact, your approval ratings with every Constellation member and companion will go down drastically. Your comrades will think that you were basically bullied into giving up the artifact and will think less of you as a result. Not only that, this won’t make the Starborn any less hostile towards you in the future, so there are basically no benefits to taking this route.

Because of this, we do not recommend giving up the artifact to the Starborn.

What Happens If You Attack Helix

Your second option is to start a space dogfight with Helix. However, we also do not recommend taking this path as the Helix is extremely strong, and even if you’ve already invested in ship upgrades (which is highly unlikely if you’ve been focusing on the main quests), there’s still a very high chance that you’ll die in this battle.

What Happens If You Escape

Finally, your last option in this Starfield mission is to activate the grav drive and just get out of there. While the thought of escaping a battle like a coward is likely sickening to most, this really is the best option in this particular scenario.

There are virtually no downsides to escaping: you’ll get to keep the artifact, and no one hates you. Plus, this doesn’t affect the story either, so we highly recommend escaping the encounter.

That’s all you need to know about the choice of surrendering the artifact to the Starborn in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.