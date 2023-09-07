How to Get to The Den in Starfield

There are plenty of stations around the galaxy in Starfield to do various business. One of them is somewhat under your nose without you realizing it. We know the way if you want to get to The Den station.

Starfield The Den Station Location

The first thing you’ll want to do is locate the (fittingly named) Wolf system in your star map. It is halfway between the Sol, Narion, and Alpha Centauri systems, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find. There’s not much else in this system, as one of the two planets is a gas giant.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinte

You’ll find The Den orbiting around the planet Chthonia, which looks like an ordinary station from the outside. As usual, you must hail it before attempting to dock to avoid causing any problems.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinte

If your ship is a little banged up, The Den has the added benefit that a Ship Service Technician is immediately in front of you when you load in. This makes The Den also a great stopping point while out exploring because it’s so easy to get repairs done.

If you’re also looking to unload some less-than-legal cargo, there is also a Trade Authority representative to interact with and get paid for having sticky fingers and/or pirate tendencies.

Despite appearances, there’s not all that much to The Den, so you’ll see all of it rather quickly. That Trade Authority option is the only real shop available, but there is a barkeep downstairs to sell you alcohol if you wish. You’ll most certainly be back out the door shortly once you’ve walked around, so for more Starfield location guides, check out our links below.