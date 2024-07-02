Among the many features in modern gaming, cross save is definitely one useful to have if you are playing on multiple platforms. So if you’re curious on how to activate cross save in The First Descendant, then you are in the right place. Keep reading to find out what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Activate Cross Save in The First Descendant

In order to activate Cross Save in The First Defendant, you need to link your Nexon account to the platforms you are playing on and, thus, your Steam, Xbox or PlayStation accounts. As long as you are logged in to your main account, you will be able to carry over all progression you’ve made on any of the linked platforms.

Here is how to do it:

First, head over to the account linking page.

There will be several options depending on which platforms you are using, Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Click on the icon or name of the platform you are playing The First Descendant on.

You will be redirected to the login page for that platform.

Now, enter your credentials (username/email and password) for your Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox accounts.

In case you have two-factor authentication enabled, then authorize that as well.

Once the log-in process is complete, simply authorize the link between your game account and the chosen platform.

Follow the rest of the instructions and complete the authorization process.

Image source: NEXON

Just repeat it for each of the platform you are currently playing on, and you will be sure that all progress will always be carried over. Cross play, and thus cross progression, is available on the following platforms:

PC (Steam)

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Xbox X | S and Xbox One

That’s all we have for you on how to activate cross save in the First Descendant. If you are on the hunt for more news on the game, check out our articles on how to unlock ultimate Bunny and our tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy