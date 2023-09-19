Where Is Akila City in Starfield? Answered

Even though only 10% out of the 1,000 planets sustain life, there are still pockets of civilisation to discover in Bethesda Game Studios’ celestial RPG. One that you can stumble upon is Akila City, which is the capital of the Freestar Collective. Like many things in the game though, it can be tricky to find, especially if you’ve not encountered it yet. For that reason, here’s where Akila City is in Starfield for those who’re curious.

Exact Location of Akila City

In short, you’ll find Akila City in the Cheyenne system, which is northeast of the Alpha Centauri system. When you zero in, make sure you’ve chosen Cheyenne and not the Maheo system, which is an easy mistake to be make.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

More specifically, Akila City is situated on the planet Akila, and is the second planet orbiting the nearby sun in Cheyenne.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Zoom in even further, and you’ll be able to click on it to fast-travel to it. If your spaceship is too far away, you may need to jump to a star that’s closer in order to get to Cheyenne.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

What Can You Find in Akila City?

Interestingly, Akila City is filled with lots of shops, quests, and important buildings such as The Rock, which is the base of operations for the Freestar Collective. In addition, there’s a Ship Services Technician in the spaceport, and a GalBank and a Reliant Medical clinic in the center of town too.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Here’s a rundown of all the shops that can be found in Akila City:

Shepherd’s General Store

Rowland Arms

Enhance!

Midtown Minerals

Chunks

Aggie’s

Sinclair’s Books

Stoneroot Inn

The Rock

Terrabrew

Trade Authority

The Hitching Post

Laredo Firearms

The major threat to the city has historically been Ashta, which resided on the planet before the original inhabitants — Solomon Coe et al — settled there. You’ll most likely encounter them outside of the city walls, as they’re an ongoing hazard that we bumped into during quite a few local missions in Akila City.

And there you go. That's the gist of where to find Akila City in Starfield.