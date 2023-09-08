How to Find the Maheo Star System in Starfield

The Starmap is Starfield can be a little bit confusing. Not only are there tons of systems to explore, but sometimes systems are right on top of each other, so only one is labeled. The latter issue will likely keep players from easily finding the Maheo system. Fortunately, it is likely far closer than you may think.

Maheo System Starmap Location

If you start with your Starmap focused on the Narion system, you only need to adjust up to the Cheyenne system, which is home to Akila City.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

When you highlight the Cheyenne system, it will display that it is actually two systems overlapped.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

If you select it, you will be given the option to choose between the systems, so you only need to select Maheo, and you can jump in. This should be a relatively easy jump if you are still in the early bit of the game, as it is definitely close to all the early systems you will be traveling to. This is especially true considering nearby system Narion is part of the early Constellation mission Back to Vectera.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

There’s a fair number of planets to this system you can explore, as well as a couple of landmarks and a Civilian Outpost on Maheo IV-c. The somewhat nearby Maheo VI is also an amazing source of aluminum, which is used for crafting storage chests (necessary if you have the Dream Home trait) and many weapon mods.

This should encourage you to double-check every system you have already found to ensure nothing else is missable in the same way as Maheo. For more Starfield exploration and system guides, check out our links below.