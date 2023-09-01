Starfield Dream Home Trait Explained: How to Pay Mortgage, Is It Worth It, & More

You can start your space adventure off with a house, but there is a massive catch to it.

While entirely optional, Starfield gives new players a bevy of traits with a choice of three. These mostly provide a certain give and take, where they sound good, but there’s a certain negative. These include things like stat bonuses for being in space, but when on the ground, that bonus is removed. One of them, Dream Home, promises players their own house, but with a rather confusing trade-off, making it unclear if it is worth picking.

Dream Home Trait Explanation

There are a few key things to understand if you’re considering this trait or you’ve already picked it up and thrown caution to the wind.

What Does the Dream Home Trait Do?

According to the in-game description:

You own a luxurious, customizable house on a peaceful planet! Unfortunately, it comes with a 125,000 Credit mortgage with GalBank that has to be paid weekly.

However, the trait description doesn’t exactly tell the truth. While you can pay in weekly chunks of 500 Credits, those payments don’t actually mean anything. They are considered “interest-only,” meaning they don’t have any effect on the 125,000 balance. If you want to free yourself of these payments, you must hand over the 125,000 Credits all at once.

Unless you don’t like money, this entirely removes any reason to use the house for storage, as everything inside is constantly locked behind a 500 Credit fee.

How Do You Pay Your Mortgage?

At the same time that you get the Dream Home quest, it instructs you to “see Landry Hollifeld in New Atlantis about your mortgage.” You’ll find them in the GalBank building in the Mast District.

Talk to Landry Hollifeld and say, “I want to talk about my house on Nesoi.” You might have to discuss a job he wants you to do when you first speak.

He will tell you that you have two options with the house: you can pay off the mortgage, or you can choose to let the bank have the house if you don’t want to pay for it. Be warned: if you choose to foreclose, then GalBank will keep everything inside.

Your only real option (if you want to keep the house) is to give Landry 125,000 credits on the spot. Otherwise, you have to resort to the 500 Credit weekly payments mentioned above just to have use of the house for a week at a time.

What Happens if You Don’t Pay Your Mortgage on Time?

Landry makes it sound like a late payment is no big deal when he first broaches the subject, but there is a little more to it. When pressed, he casually mentions that late payments mean you won’t be let into the house.

There really isn’t any sort of penalty if you’ve been gone a while, as you can pay the 500 Credits no matter how long it has been since the last time.

How to Find Your Dream Home in Starfield

After you have finished up the One Small Step main quest, you are given a bit more freedom. Once you leave the Constellation Lodge, you will instantly be given the Dream Home mission that tells you your Dream Home is on the planet Nesoi.

You can easily choose to open your Starmap to the Olympus system from the Missions menu and fast-travel to Nesoi immediately. Once you are at the planet, choose the [Character Name]’s Home landing spot.

As you might have guessed, you’ll need to pay to get inside on the first visit. The house is certainly spacious, but at first, it is entirely empty. There’s no reason to pay the 500 Credits until you have gotten further into the game and maybe have a fair amount of furniture to place.

Is the Dream Home Trait Worth Choosing?

Unlike some of the other traits in Starfield, there’s not really a downside to this one. Sure, you are nickel and dimed unless you want to drop some big bucks, but it’s not like it takes money from you automatically. By the time we reached GalBank, we had amassed 23,000 credits, so it’s not like getting 125,000 will take you forever. It only means you’ll need to pick up a lot of junk that appears to be worth a lot of Credits as you explore.

Hopefully, this clarifies things for anyone eyeing the Dream Home trait as a potential choice.