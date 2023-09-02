Guides

How to Loot Destroyed Ships in Starfield

I think you dropped this? Nah just kidding, I took it.

A ship is destroyed in space
Image Source: Bethesda

We know how it goes. You’re playing Starfield, cruising around space, and you come across a ship and think to yourself, “that has some goodies on it for sure”. So, you challenge it to a battle and win, but then how do you get said goodies? Well, we’re going to tell you exactly that!

Looting Destroyed Ships in Starfield

In order to loot a ship in Starfield, you firstly need to make it completely non-operational in combat. Once the ship is no longer a threat, you will want to approach it and press the A button to loot it.

It is worth noting that you need to be within 500 meters of the ship to be able to loot it. So, if the prompt doesn’t come up, just fly in a little closer.

If the enemy ship has been so decimated that you cannot seem to find its remains, you can also press A to cycle through nearby objects. By doing this, it will show you where the lootable parts of the ship are. You will then be able to go and collect your spoils of war.

A quick note is that you can also dock and board ships. This can only be done, however, while the ship is still somewhat functional. Once the ship has been completely taken out of commission, the only option will be to loot it.

Now, grav jump forth and find foes to show your wrath to!

Related Posts

About the author

Hannah Townsend

Hannah is a freelance new release writer for Twinfinite. She has been writing and providing video game content for 5 years, and loves to cover games such as The Last of Us, Life is Strange, Grand Theft Auto, and The Sims just to name a few! If it has zombies in it, she has probably played it. Hannah has an American Studies degree from The University of Hull, as well as a Digital Media Master's from The University of Sussex. Her biggest philosophical quandary is "will Ryo Hazuki ever manage to avenge his father?"

More Stories by Hannah Townsend

Comments