All Starfield Minimum & Recommended PC System Requirements

Like many triple-A action titles, Starfield is a demanding game that takes up a lot of your PC resources. Before purchasing this title, you’ll want to ensure your computer can run this beast. Here are the minimum and recommended specs for playing Starfield on PC.
Minimum PC Requirements for Starfield
- Operating System: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti
- Direct X: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 125 GB Available Space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
Recommended PC Requirements for Starfield
- Operating System: Windows 10 or 11 with updates
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
- Direct X: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 125 GB Available Space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
Surprisingly, unlike most games, Starfield requires an SSD to even run the game on minimum settings. You’ll also need at least 16 GB RAM, implying the title will be memory intensive. Unfortunately, we can’t say for sure how Starfield will perform with the minimum specs, and we can only wait until the game releases.
Now that you know about Starfield system requirements, you may be curious about how long it takes to beat the game.