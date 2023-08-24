All Starfield Minimum & Recommended PC System Requirements

Like many triple-A action titles, Starfield is a demanding game that takes up a lot of your PC resources. Before purchasing this title, you’ll want to ensure your computer can run this beast. Here are the minimum and recommended specs for playing Starfield on PC.

Minimum PC Requirements for Starfield

Operating System : Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti Direct X : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 125 GB Available Space

: 125 GB Available Space Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended PC Requirements for Starfield

Operating System : Windows 10 or 11 with updates

: Windows 10 or 11 with updates Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Direct X : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 125 GB Available Space

: 125 GB Available Space Additional Notes: SSD Required

Surprisingly, unlike most games, Starfield requires an SSD to even run the game on minimum settings. You’ll also need at least 16 GB RAM, implying the title will be memory intensive. Unfortunately, we can’t say for sure how Starfield will perform with the minimum specs, and we can only wait until the game releases.

