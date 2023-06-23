Todd Howard’s ‘Curious’ to See How Long it Takes Players to Discover Some of Starfield’s Secrets

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

With the release of Starfield on the horizon, the team at Bethesda Game Studios has been riding the hype train by giving the fans a sneak peek into its out-of-this-world content. In particular, the game’s director, Todd Howard, has provided us all the juicy deets, including an insight into the title’s many secrets.

In a recent interview with IGN, Howard was asked about the possibility of random events occurring in Starfield, where the questioner looks back on the unicorn Easter Egg in Oblivion. He then confirms that the game will feature this arbitrary element by stating, “I don’t want to spoil what they are, but yeah, of course. We love that stuff. And we have some really, really special ones in this game that I think… I’m very curious to see how long after the game is out that people discover it.”

Since Bethesda Game Studios has been known to include a ton of secrets in-game, it will be intriguing to see what type of content players will encounter this time around. Those who aren’t too familiar with their history can look back on the Easter Eggs of their past installments, such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series.

One of the most amazing secrets from their hit games is the chicken necromancer in Skyrim, where fallen beaky creatures rise from the dead to eliminate the player. But, unfortunately for this sorcerer, the poultry don’t even have the strength to harm you, making it easy to attack and steal his gear from him.

We also can’t forget the wide range of Easter Eggs in Fallout 76, like the corpse that pays homage to George Thorogood & The Destroyer’s song, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

Other players in the comments have commended the studio’s use of storytelling with these corpses as they develop their own narratives based on the materials found next to them.

The more you look into Bethesda Game Studios’ Easter Eggs, the more ideas come to mind for Starfield’s hidden treasures. Maybe you’ll discover a Star Wars reference or go against a vile alien creature in a random place. The possibilities almost seem endless with the game’s extensive planet system, and we can’t wait to see what it brings to the table.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts