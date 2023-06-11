Expand Your Fallout 76 Experience With New Atlantic City Expansion

Bethesda

A brand new Fallout 76 expansion, taking the game to Atlantic City, has been revealed at June 11’s Xbox Showcase. The Bethesda developed title originally released in 2018 and has been captivating millions of players worldwide ever since.

In fact, Fallout 76’s new expansion trailer focused on hitting the 15 million player milestone, recovering well after an undoubtedly turbulent and difficult launch period.

Details are unsurprisingly scarce at this juncture, but players can look forward to hours of new content in the eclectic and RPG prequel.

Calling on players to Answer the Call of Vault 76, it’s described with the following: “Join 15 million players in the ever-evolving Wasteland in Fallout 76.

“Build your C.A.M.P.; customize your player’s outfit, weapons, and playstyle; and pave your path through exciting quests. In the meantime, answer the call of Vault 76 as you explore, quest, build, craft, and fight across a post-apocalyptic Wasteland in West Virginia. With so many ways to play, you too can answer the call of Vault 76.”

A release date was not included in the trailer or Xbox Showcase, with the new expedition simply listed as ‘Coming Soon’. Right now, a late 2023 or early 2024 release date seems likely, but Bethesda have not confirmed any specific launch window for the expansion at the time of writing.

Fallout 76 is available via Xbox Game Pass, but PlayStation and PC players can also enjoy Bethesda’s title – and the Atlantic City expansion (when it releases). We’ll tell you as soon as we know.

