Your galaxy-hopping adventure across the stars sees you bump into plenty of merchants, but one vendor you’ll find on Neon offers something both unique and mysterious. Peculiarly, a chap called Tito Suzuki sells small pieces of wearable tech called Neuroamps that boost their user’s brain function. So, if you’re wondering how to get Neuroamps in Starfield, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to Purchase Neuroamps

Specifically, players can purchase Neuroamps from Tito Suzuki near the lobby area of Ryujin Tower in Neon Core, which can be found on the planet Volii Alpha in the Volii Starsystem.

If you fast-travel to Neon Core, keep heading straight forward until you come to a large red lobby area. This is the bottom floor of the Ryujin Tower, which is very close by to the Taiyo Shipyard.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Head inside past the receptionist, and on your right-hand side you’ll see Tito Suzuki.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Once you speak to Suzuki, you’ll be able to purchase Neuroamps directly from him. Luckily, you won’t need to complete any specific missions in order to purchase them.

How Much Do They Cost & What Do They Do?

Suzuki sells some apparel items that are quite handy, but the crème de la crème of his collection are definitely his Neuroamps as they’re so unique. There are three different types of Neuroamp to purchase, and each type boasts different levels of efficacy:

Neuroboost Mark I : +5% Intimidation Chance – 3,325 Credits

: +5% Intimidation Chance – 3,325 Credits Neuroboost Mark II : +10% Intimidation Chance – 6,175 Credits

: +10% Intimidation Chance – 6,175 Credits Neuroboost Mark III: +15% Intimidation Chance – 9,025 Credits

Neurotac Mark III: +15% Instigation Chance – 9,025 Credits

Neurocom Mark I : +5% Diplomacy Chance – 3,325 Credits

: +5% Diplomacy Chance – 3,325 Credits Neurocom Mark II : +10% Diplomacy Chance – 6,175 Credits

: +10% Diplomacy Chance – 6,175 Credits Neurocom Mark III: +15% Diplomacy Chance – 9,025 Credits

Firstly, it’s important to note that you’ll need to equip the Neuroamp once you’ve bought it to net its unique effect. Thankfully, they don’t take up an Apparel slot, and are an additive wearable item.

Essentially, each Neuroamp offers a unique social effect that can prove useful when dealing with persuasion attempts. Occasionally, an [Intimidation], [Instigation], or a [Diplomacy] dialogue option will become available during some persuasion attempts, and they’ll help you to automatically bypass part of the persuasion encounter.

Additionally, if you scan certain characters or enemies, you can click A and use the Social function of the Neuroamp. Depending on the one you have equipped, you’ll potentially influence the specific character or enemy in a distinct way.

For example: A successful Intimidation or Diplomacy check will result in the enemy running away. Meanwhile, a successful Instigation check will make the enemy attack its allies for a temporary period of time.

We’re still experimenting with these strange pieces of tech, and will add any additional info in here once we find more.

Are Neuroamps Worth It & Which Is the Best?

From our experience, we think that purchasing a Neuroamp is worth it. We’d suggest purchasing the Mark III version largely because they’re the most effective out of the bunch and offer the most bang for your buck.

As for the best one? Well, all three offer decent social bonuses and increase your likelihood of bypassing some of the more challenging persuasion encounters in Starfield.

However, if we had to choose one, we’d likely opt for the Neuroboost Mark III, which offers +15% Intimidation Chance. That’s because we’ve had the most success with this specific Neuroamp on our playthrough so far.

And on the note, we conclude our guide on how to get Neuroamps in Starfield. For more, here’s how to find Percival and the best easter eggs you can find. And as always, feel free to browse our related coverage down below.