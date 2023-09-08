Where Is the Taiyo Shipyard in Starfield? Answered

As a planetary explorer, it goes without saying that you’ll be spending plenty of time behind the cockpit of your favorite spaceship. Thing is, as you get deeper and deeper into the game, not only will you discover new modules to upgrade your ship, but you’ll also find brand new spacecraft to purchase and make your new home. So, for those wondering where Taiyo shipyard is in Starfield, here’s where you’ll need to go.

Where Is the Taiyo Astroneering Showroom in Starfield?

While you can buy and sell new ships and ship parts here, the Taiyo shipyard is more of a showroom, hence its name. Unlike, say, the Deimos staryard that orbits an asteroid in space, the Taiyo Astroneering Showroom is situated in Neon Core on the planet Volii Alpha in the Volii System.

As soon as you arrive at Neon Core, head to Ryujin Tower, which is at the end of the street directly in front of you. Go in the elevator shown in the image below.

From here, choose ‘Taiyo Astroneering’ in the menu that pops up.

Once you arrive inside, look for Veronica Young and speak to her. After some brief introductions, you can either select the dialogue choice: [I’d like to view and modify my ships.] to purchase ship modules or [Let’s see your selection.] to purchase brand new ships.

What Does the Taiyo Astroneering Showroom Offer?

Much akin to other Staryards in Starfield, the Taiyo Astroneering Showroom has a selection of different ship modules that you can purchase. In addition, the shipyard also offers some pretty sweet spaceships. Here are the spaceships you can buy:

Hammerhead – 117,343 Credits

– 117,343 Credits Falcon II – 176,380 Credits

– 176,380 Credits Sparrow II – 124,210 Credits

– 124,210 Credits Orca – 237,417 Credits

– 237,417 Credits Mako – 79,082 Credits

– 79,082 Credits Narwhal – 432,620 Credits

And, voila! That's everything you need to know about where the Taiyo shipyard is in Starfield.