Where to Find the Best Shipyard in Starfield

Everything you need to take on space in style and comfort.

As it turns out, Shipyards in Starfield differ from Earth’s car dealerships because they all offer something different. However, it is still clear to see which offers the best selection to keep your ship spaceworthy. Though, it might still take a bit of a journey to get to the best Shipyard in Starfield.

Starfield Nova Shipyard Location

This isn’t the toughest path, but it might take a few jumps depending on where you start in the chain. Nova is part of the Volii system. If you started with the Dream Home trait and had to journey to the Olympus system, you might have already been through it.

If you start at Alpha Centauri, you can easily go to Olympus and then to Volii without any issues, as they are rather short jumps.

When you arrive in Volii, you will be scanned for contraband, so be careful. You will also be identified if you have a bounty, which might make things difficult.

You are looking for the planet Volii Alpha, and the Nova section will be easy to find.

Land here and exit your ship. You won’t have to walk that far until you see the Ship Services building, and you can walk inside and talk to the Ship Services Technician.

Nova Shipyard Selection

The most important part of a ship is survivability, and the Nova shipyard is great at offering parts to help with that. They have a solid selection of weapons, shield generators, grav drives, and reactors. Plus, if you want to buy a new ship, they have a solid collection of class-A options.

Considering the ease of access getting here and getting to the merchant selling parts, this is the best Shipyard that Starfield has to offer. For more Starfield ship guides to help you build the ultimate vessel, check out our links below.