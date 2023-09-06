Where is the Deimos Staryard in Starfield? Answered

On your space-faring travels across the stars, you’ll come across plenty of hostile spaceships to dogfight with, planets to explore, and space stations to discover. The Deimos Staryard falls into the latter category, and is a great place to net yourself some ship upgrades or buy a wholly new spaceship for your adventure. So, if you’re wondering where the Deimos Staryard is in Starfield, let us clue you in.

How to Find the Deimos Staryard in Starfield

The Deimos Staryard can be found nearby the titular moon of Deimos, which orbits Mars in the Sol system. Simply open up your star-map by holding down the Menu button and then locate the Sol system. It’s not too far from the Alpha Centauri system where the Lodge is located in New Atlantis.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

From here, zero in on the Sol system by pressing the A button and then select the moon Deimos (highlighted in the image above). Now, select ‘Jump’ by holding the X button. After a brief loading screen, you’ll arrive at the Deimos Staryard, which is a space station orbiting the eponymous asteroid.

What Does the Deimos Staryard Offer?

Much like other Staryards in the game, you’ll be able to purchase new modules for your ship and even purchase new spaceships as well. Simply speak to Nikau Henderson and select the following dialogue option to see his ship upgrades: [I’d like to view and modify my ships.] Or select the dialogue option [Let’s see your ships.] to see what spaceships he has on offer.

Specifically, the Deimos Staryard offers the following ships to purchase:

Bireme – 172,545 Credits

– 172,545 Credits Hoplite II – 172,863 Credits

– 172,863 Credits Phalanx – 161,055 Credits

– 161,055 Credits Gladius II – 92,616 Credits

– 92,616 Credits Aegis – 196,780 Credits

– 196,780 Credits Longsword II – 132,821 Credits

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

And just like that, we conclude our guide on how to find the Deimos Staryard in Starfield. For more, here’s how many ships you can have and some tips and tricks for those first starting out. As always, feel free to explore our further content down below.