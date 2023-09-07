How to Find Percival in Delivering Devils in Starfield

Around halfway through the UC Vanguard mission Delivering Devils, you’ll be tasked with trying to track down Percival, who can be found in the old Red Devils Headquarters near Cydonia on Mars. Lou the Bartender has given you the Drill Waste key that allows you access through the Deep Mines to reach the allusive scientist. Thing is, there’s no marker showing you the way, which begs the question: How do you find Percival in Starfield? We had a similar issue, so we’ll walk you through how. Let’s get to it!

Where Is Percival in Starfield?

First of all, you’re going to need to head to the Deep Mines location near Cydonia on Mars. When you arrive, go down the elevator. When you reach the bottom floor, exit the elevator and take a right through the doorway. After you go through the doorway, head right and follow the path forward. Once you reach end of the path, head up the metal walkway by jumping or using your boostpack. At the top, you’ll find the locked door that you can open with the Drill Waste key that Lou the Bartender gave you earlier. The hardest part of this quest is now pretty much done, it’s fairly straightforward from here on out. Go through the door and keep following the path forward until you reach another set of doors. Head through and take a left and follow the path around the ravine. Alternatively, if you’re feeling brave, you can boostpack your way across the ravine. Keep pushing forward through the caves and you’ll soon come to a large opening, which reveals Percival’s location. Speak to him and your task to Find Percival will now be marked as complete.

With him tracked down, you’ll now need to follow him as part of your next quest step. So go ahead and plod behind him as he slowly ambles to the next quest objective.

Now, armed with the knowledge of how to find Percival in Starfield, you’ll be able to track down the allusive fella. For more, here’s how to mine asteroids and how to level up fast. Otherwise, feel free to peruse our related coverage down below.