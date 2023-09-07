Where to Buy Digipicks in Starfield

Digipicks are one of the most valuable items in Starfield since you’ll often need them to open the many locked areas in the Settled Systems. These tools are also essential for those who enjoy discovering valuable loot, rewarding you with exclusive gear and credits. So, if you want a more accessible way to find this object, we can show you where to buy Digipicks.

Starfield Digipicks Store Locations

You can buy Digipicks at the following shops in Starfield:

New Atlantis is the best location to buy Digipicks given that four areas have this item up for sale. However, if you visit Apex Electronics, you must finish the ‘A Shipment for Salinas’ mission to access the store. Those unsure of where to find these places can check out our All Shops in New Atlantis guide for a complete overview.

The Trade Authority Digipicks can vary based on the vendor’s inventory, but it does seem to be available within the locations at The Well, The Den, The Key, and Akila City. On the other hand, Cydonia and Neon presumably don’t carry the product. You can also visit any Trade Authority Kiosk to grab an extra intake, typically found near the Ship Services Technician.

Lastly, it doesn’t hurt to check out any general goods stores, specifically Newill’s Goods at Neon and Shephard’s General Store in Akila City. There will undoubtedly be more places to purchase Digipicks, but these areas seem to be more reliable with their inventory loadout.

Now that you know where to buy Digipicks, you can start uncovering valuable gear for your travels, including the Lodge Basement Spacesuit.