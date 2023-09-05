How to Get Sentient AI Adaptors in Starfield

Smuggling contraband is one of the most lucrative activities you can do in Bethesda Game Studios’ interstellar RPG. Get caught, however, and you’ll face jail time, a hefty bounty on your head, and the entire galaxy’s security fleet on your back. It’s a high risk/ high reward kind of deal, and if you’re up for it, you’ll likely come across an item called Sentient AI Adaptors. But how do you get Sentient AI Adaptors and what exactly are they in Starfield? Here’s the gist of it.

What Are Sentient AI Adaptors?

Essentially, Sentient AI Adaptors are a form of contraband cache item that you can find on your journey across the stars. You’ll find contraband cache items in secure locations like enemy bases, abandoned research stations, civilian outposts, or unique locales like the Almagest casino.

They’re worth a lot of credits — 14,840 credits per pop — and weigh 2.50 kilograms in mass. In-game, contraband items are signified by a small yellow symbol of an arrow next to their name.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Of course, upgrading your Commerce Skill will help you net more value from the items that you sell, so we’d recommend investing a few points into this skill if you’re looking to smuggle and sell contraband items.

Furthermore, you can only sell contraband caches to select merchants without any negative consequences. Namely, Trade Authority merchants, though they’re thankfully based in most cities in Starfield, like New Atlantis, Akila City, Neon, and Cydonia etc.

In order to bypass contraband security checks when you enter the orbit of another planet, it’s essential that your spaceship possesses a Scan Jammer or a Shielded Cargo Bay.

How Do You Get Sentient AI Adaptors

While much of the loot in the game is procedurally generated, we had luck finding Sentient AI Adaptors aboard the Almagest casino, which can be found orbiting the planet Nesoi in the Olympus system.

Near the terminal where you obtain the jackpot, there’s a contraband cache chest that sometimes spawns Sentient AI Adaptors. Be careful, though, as the station is crawling with hostile Spacers. If you don’t find them in the cache, simply re-load to a prior save and try again.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

And, hey presto! That brings us to the conclusion of our guide on how to get Sentient AI Adaptors in Starfield. For more, here’s how to escape deadly space combat encounters and how to level up fast. Otherwise, keep it locked at Twinfinite for more tips, tricks, and guides.