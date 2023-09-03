What’s the Almagest Jackpot Code in Starfield? Answered

Floating in orbit around the planet Nesoi in the Olympus system, you’ll stumble upon a casino filled with hostile Spacers called the Almagest. You’ll need to dock and board the space station before you can do any gambling, though. Once aboard, you’ll soon discover a vault that you can access, as long as you know the combination. So, if you’re curious as to what the Almagest jackpot code is in Starfield, we’ll clue you in down below. Let’s get straight into it!

The Almagest Jackpot Combination

Specifically, the combination that you’ll need to access the vault is as follows: 12, 19, 36, 5.

This code can be found on a terminal within the Almagest casino, but you can snag the jackpot even without having visited said terminal — as long as you know the correct code.

How to Find the Almagest Jackpot Terminal

When you arrive aboard the Almagest, you’ll notice that the casino is crawling with hostile Spacers. As long as you have decent weapons and armor, they won’t prove too much of a challenge. In addition, the station has no gravity, so you’ll be floating around in zero-g.

Be mindful that when you fire a conventional ballistic weapon like a rifle in zero-g, you’ll float backwards, which can be disorientating.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Thankfully, the Almagest is fairly easy to explore as it’s not too large. Head towards the centre of the space station and you’ll stumble upon a room with a large circular vault. Next to it, you’ll find a hidden entrance to a secret room (as highlighted in the image above).

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Works

Head inside this hidden entrance, and you’ll come across a terminal and a chest containing contraband. At the terminal, type in the aforementioned code to net yourself a big cash payout.

What Will You Find in the Almagest Jackpot?

Once you enter the correct code into the terminal, 3,700 Credits will be credited into your account. Additionally, you’ll be able to open the contraband cache nearby (it’s accessible and you won’t need to lockpick it). Inside, you’ll find a Black Market Antiquities case worth 11,260 Credits and a Mech Components case worth 12,290 Credits.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Do note, however, that you’ll need a secure place to smuggle the contraband if you do decide to take it. Beware though: if you do take it and get caught, you’ll be seeing jail time and you’ll have to pay a bounty fee. Oh, and most of the galaxy’s security will see you as a threat and try to gun you down. Sub-optimal.

And on that note, we come to the end of our guide on what the Almagest jackpot code is in Starfield. For more, here’s how to target engines and some tips and tricks for those starting out. And for everything else, keep it locked at Twinfinite.