How to Pay Off Your Bounty in starfield

You’ve done the unthinkable in Starfield: you broke the law. Whether it was an accidental misfire, theft, or attempting to smuggle in contraband, you now have a bounty on your head. It was fun while it lasted, but it’d be nice to visit a city without being dogged by every UC security guard looking to throw you in jail. It’s time to clear your good name by paying off that bounty of yours in Starfield.

How to Clear Your Bounty in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Paying off your bounty in Starfield is actually quite easy. All you need to do is locate a Trackers Alliance Self-Service Bounty Clearance kiosk. It gives you the option to clear your name without interacting with guards and potentially seeing the inside of a prison.

These are fairly common, especially in major cities like New Atlantis, though you’re just as likely to find them in small civilian settlements and bars, too.

Interact with the Bounty Clearance Service kiosk and you’ll see the option to pay off your bounty. Of course, the kiosk will charge you a little extra for providing its service, so be sure to have more credits than you need. Theft and contraband don’t carry a heavy toll, but murder can add 15000 credits to your bounty. Wow!

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Before you head off to the nearest Bounty Clearance kiosk, there’s one little snag you need to be aware of. If you’re wanted by, say, the United Colonies, you can’t clear your name at a kiosk owned by that faction. The kiosk will outright deny your payment, not to mention you’ll also be pursued by guards along the way.

Simply jump to a star system controlled by a different faction in Starfield and pay off your bounty that way. Just make sure you don't have a bounty elsewhere by visiting the starmap and looking in the top-right corner.