Starfield Sealant Locations: How to Get It & What It’s Used For

As expected, the endless ocean of space harbors a dizzying array of different resources that can be extracted and exploited. While some of these materials are easy enough to track down, many can be a bit more elusive. So, if you’re wondering how to get Sealant in Starfield and want to know where to find it, we’ve got your back. Down below, we’ll detail how and where to get this valuable resource.

Where to Get Sealant

There are two main methods of acquiring Sealant in Starfield, and they are as follows:

Harvesting Sealant

You can harvest Sealant from plenty of different plants — like Sandclaw or Fallen Star Palms, for instance — across many different planets. However, we found some Sandclaw plants on the planet Nesoi in the Olympus system.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

All you need to do to harvest Sealant from flora is walk up to the plant and press the A button to harvest the resource. It comes in various forms and can even be harvested from some animal life, though they can all be used in the same way.

Sealant – 0.50 KG

– 0.50 KG Sealant (Flower) – 0.05 KG

– 0.05 KG Sealant (Hide) – 0.50 KG

– 0.50 KG Sealant (Leaf) – 0.10 KG

– 0.10 KG Sealant (Sap) – 0.10 KG

– 0.10 KG Sealant (Seed) – 0.10 KG

– 0.10 KG Sealant (Tissue) – 0.20 KG

– 0.20 KG Sealant (Vital Fluids) – 0.20 KG

Purchasing Sealant

If you’re in a rush and you have the creds, you can opt to purchase Sealant from a merchant instead. Here are some traders who you can visit to do so:

Jemison Mercantile – Near the Spaceport in New Atlantis, Planet Jemison in Alpha Centauri system

– Near the Spaceport in New Atlantis, Planet Jemison in Alpha Centauri system Apex Electronics – The Well in New Atlantis, Planet Jemison in Alpha Centauri system

– The Well in New Atlantis, Planet Jemison in Alpha Centauri system Shepherd’s General Store – Akila City, Planet Akila in Cheyenne system

– Akila City, Planet Akila in Cheyenne system Midtown Minerals – Akila City, Planet Akila, Cheyenne System

– Akila City, Planet Akila, Cheyenne System Jane’s Goods – Cydonia, Planet Mars, Sol System

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

What Is It Used For?

Sealant is a common organic resource that can be used to craft weapon mods and spacesuit mods. In addition, it’s used to research projects and create buildings for your Outposts. In short, it’s a handy material to have around as it boasts multiple uses.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to shed some light on how to get Sealant in Starfield.